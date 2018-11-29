Budget watchdog to report on cost of 'irregular' asylum seekers today

Canada's budget watchdog will release numbers today on the cost of "irregular" asylum seekers.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux will post a report called "Costing Irregular Migration across Canada's Southern Border" at 10 a.m. ET.

It will present an "average unit cost per refugee claimant, based on costs associated with the federal organizations involved in the asylum process," according to his office. It also will include an analysis of future costs.

Canada Border Services Agency, the RCMP, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces and the Immigration Review Board, as well as provinces or municipalities, have all incurred costs associated with people crossing illegally into Canada from the U.S. outside of official ports of entry.

Most are entering at Lacolle, Que.

In June, the PBO agreed to a request from Conservative MP Larry Maguire for a global accounting exercise to add up costs incurred to date from these migrants, and how much the stepped-up pace of irregular migration might cost Canada in the future.

"We just need to know, as Canadians, what the costs are and how the government intends to handle it in the future, given that many of our communities are becoming very loaded with the numbers of refugees, coming in to Toronto, Montreal and other areas," Maguire told CBC News at the time.

"We need to know from these various departments just what the total costs are going to be."

Tens of thousands of people have crossed into Canada outside of official border points in the last year, mostly in Quebec and Manitoba.

The costs of housing them, and the question of who should pay, have become major political issues in cities like Toronto and Montreal which are now under pressure to shelter and support the new arrivals.

The PBO is charged with providing independent, non-partisan analysis on federal finances, government estimates and trends in the economy.