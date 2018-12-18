Liberal plan to raise basic personal income tax deduction to cost $21B over 5 years: PBO

Increasing the basic personal income tax deduction to fulfil a Liberal campaign promise will cost taxpayers more than $21 billion over the next five years, says a report by the Parliamentary Budget Officer.

During the federal election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to increase the basic personal deduction to $15,000 from the current $12,298 through a means-tested roll-out meant to benefit people earning under $147,000.

Canadians only pay taxes on income greater than the basic personal amount.

The PBO based its cost calculations on the assumption that, under the government's plan, the basic personal amount would be increased each year from 2019-20 to 2023-24, with an initial increase to $13,229 this year.

The Liberal government said the means-tested tax change would save the average family $585 a year once the change has been fully implemented.

The PBO estimate is close to that amount: $573 in savings for a two-parent family with children.

The benefit from the increase in the personal exemption drops as incomes rise; Canadians earning more than $210,371 will end up getting nothing.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates that the change will cost the federal treasury $783 million this year, rising to $3.4 billion in 2020-21, $4.5 billion in 2021-22, $5.8 billion in 2022-23 and $6.8 billion by 2023-24.

The PBO numbers differ slightly from the Liberals' own costing of the change, which said the fully implemented change would only cost $5.6 billion a year.

Source: Parliamentary Budget Officer Individual's net income Reduction in an individual's annual taxes $0 - $15,000 $1 $15,001 - $51,509 $211 $51,510 - $103,017 $337 $103,018 - $159,694 $347 $159,695 - $227,504 $257 $227,505 and above $11

The Liberals said this tax change would lift about 38,000 Canadians out of poverty.

Once the tax change is fully implemented, the basic personal income amount will be indexed to the Consumer Price Index in future years.

In December, the Liberals introduced a ways and means motion to amend the Income Tax Act .