Accused Canadian-American spy denied doctor by Russian authorities: U.S. Embassy
Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Irish and Canadian citizenship, was arrested late last year for espionage
The condition of a Canadian-American man held on spying charges in Russia has worsened, says the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
The embassy said on Twitter on Monday that Russian authorities had rejected a request to send a doctor to examine Paul Whelan. It said Whelan has received basic medical assistance, but his condition has deteriorated.
Whelan was born in Ottawa and holds American, Canadian, British and Irish citizenship. He was arrested in a hotel room in Moscow in December and charged with espionage, which carries up to 20 years in prison.
The former U.S. marine, who denies the charges, has publicly complained of poor prison conditions and has said his life is in danger.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Monday denied plans to exchange Whelan for Russians in U.S. custody.
