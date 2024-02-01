Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Politics·Breaking

Montreal man charged with uttering death threats against Trudeau

The RCMP have charged a 30-year-old Montreal man after he threatened to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a social media post. 

Accused Paul Clarissou will appear in Montreal courthouse Wednesday

Peter Zimonjic · CBC News ·
A man in a dark overcoat passes by a stone wall.
A man will appear in a Montreal courthouse on Wednesday to face a charge of uttering threats, after he allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a social media post. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The RCMP have charged a 30-year-old Montreal man after he allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a social media post. 

Paul Clarissou was charged with uttering threats against the prime minister after allegedly making statements on his X account (formerly Twitter).

"The RCMP takes seriously any threats that can affect one's sense of security. Violent statements will not be tolerated," the RCMP said in a statement. "Perpetrators may face criminal charges involving significant sentences."

The force said the charge was laid Jan. 31, after a short investigation by the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team.

Clarissou will appear in a Montreal courthouse Wednesday to answer the charge. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Peter Zimonjic

Senior writer

Peter Zimonjic is a senior writer for CBC News. He has worked as a reporter and columnist in London, England, for the Daily Mail, Sunday Times and Daily Telegraph and in Canada for Sun Media and the Ottawa Citizen. He is the author of Into The Darkness: An Account of 7/7, published by Random House.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now