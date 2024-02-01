Montreal man charged with uttering death threats against Trudeau

The RCMP have charged a 30-year-old Montreal man after he allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a social media post.

Paul Clarissou was charged with uttering threats against the prime minister after allegedly making statements on his X account (formerly Twitter).

"The RCMP takes seriously any threats that can affect one's sense of security. Violent statements will not be tolerated," the RCMP said in a statement. "Perpetrators may face criminal charges involving significant sentences."

The force said the charge was laid Jan. 31, after a short investigation by the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team.

Clarissou will appear in a Montreal courthouse Wednesday to answer the charge.