Ottawa opens new pathway to permanent status for temporary essential workers and graduates

The federal government will introduce a new pathway to permanent residency for foreign nationals working in Canada in essential jobs such as personal support and health services, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced today.

The new policy will allow over 90,000 workers and international graduates already in Canada to convert their temporary status to permanent status, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a news release.

"Since COVID-19 first arrived on our shores, we have charted a course guided by one north star — that immigration is key to Canada's short term economic recovery and long term prosperity," Mendicino told a virtual news conference today.

"Fundamentally, we know that by attracting and retaining the best and the brightest ... we will add more jobs, growth and diversity to our economy."

To be eligible for the new pathway, workers must have at least one year of Canadian work experience in one of 40 different health care jobs or 95 other pre-approved essential jobs. Graduates must have completed an eligible Canadian post-secondary program over the last four years.

Eligible workers and graduates will be able to apply for permanent status through three streams between May 6, 2021 and Nov. 5, 2021. The department will take up to 20,000 applications for temporary workers in health care, 30,000 applications for temporary workers in the essential job category and 40,000 applications for international students.

The department says the new policy will help the government achieve its goal of welcoming 401,000 new permanent residents to the country.