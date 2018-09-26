Liberals to fix no-fly list, create system to help people wrongly flagged as security risks

The federal government is making changes to fix the so-called "no-fly list" that had seen toddlers and other Canadians mistakenly flagged as aviation security risks.

A senior government official is briefing reporters on a new regulatory regime for an Enhanced Passenger Protect Program Wednesday. The changes stem from a pledge announced in this year's budget to close gaps with an $81 million investment.

One of the changes will bring the process of matching passenger manifests with the no-fly list compiled by intelligence and enforcement agencies under government control, instead of having the screening done by the airline. There will also be an automated redress system for passengers with false positive matches to the no-fly list.

That will provide a passenger who has been mistakenly flagged with a redress number they can plug in to clear them for future flights.

The program is designed to prevent individuals who may be a terrorist or security threat, or who may be travelling for the purpose of taking part in terrorist activities, from boarding aircraft.

But many people, including young children, have been mistakenly flagged as risks due to name matches, causing distress and delays for many families.

Under the changes, security screening will become a centralized, automated process and reduce the need for manual intervention to resolve false positive matches.

Passenger data would be submitted to the government as early as 72 hours before departure, allowing the government to clear passengers before check-in and arrival at the airport.

The changes require two pieces of legislation to pass, as well as significant technology changes, so it is not clear when the new system will be up and running.