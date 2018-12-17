Airline passengers could be entitled to hefty compensation for delays, lost bags

Canadian travellers who are bumped from a flight due to overbooking or face lost or damaged luggage could soon be eligible for several hundred dollars in compensation.

The Canadian Transportation Agency outlined a proposed regulatory regime with specific financial entitlements for travellers. Proposed regulations include:

A requirement for airlines to provide clear communications about flight delays or cancellations with regular updates by email, text or other methods.

Compensation for flight delays or cancellations, which will very depending on the circumstances and how much is in the control of the airline. For larger airlines, compensation can range from $400 for a delay of three to six hours, to $1,000 for a delay of more than nine hours. There will also be new standards of treatment, including supplying food and drink and providing means for electronic communications.

Compensation for denied boarding that is a result of commercial decisions such as overbooking. That compensation will be $900 for circumstances that lead to a late arrival of up to six hours, $1,800 for arrivals of six to nine hours late, and $2,400 for late arrivals of more than nine hours.

Compensation for lost or damaged baggage of up to $2,100.

Clear policies for tarmac delays, including the provision of working washrooms, ventilation, food and drink and electronic communications for delays of three hours. After three years the aircraft must go back to the gate.

The compensation regime will be smaller amounts for smaller airlines that serve northern or remote communities.

The changes are expected to result in an average increase of about $2.75 per ticket, though it's not clear whether that will be passed on to the passenger.

The changes are comparable to the European compensation system, which is considered a global leader in passenger rights.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau officially unveiled the first version of the long-awaited air passenger bill of rights Monday morning. The details will be published in the Canada Gazette this week, and Canadians are being encouraged to submit comments.

Garneau made the announcement starting at 11 a.m. ET. He called it a "fair and balanced" approach.

Canadians will have two months to comment on the draft regulations. The final regulations must be approved by cabinet, and Garneau expects the new regulations will come into force this summer.

The bill will also include regulations that will allow parents to sit next to their children without having to pay a fee.

Parliament passed Bill C-49, which allows for the passenger rights regulations, earlier this year, but it fell to the Canadian Transportation Agency to craft the specifics on how compensation would work.

There are already some rules in place for airlines to compensate passengers who are bumped or whose luggage gets lost, but each airline can set its own rules and compensation packages.

With files from the CBC's Catharine Tunney