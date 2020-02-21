How the party platforms compare on future of CBC, media supports

The media, including broadcasting and streaming, were the topic of much debate in the months leading into the election.

Of particular interest to the public was Bill C-10, which was introduced by the Liberals and would have required many digital media companies to promote Canadian content. The bill was controversial, and it did not become law before the election was called.

Debates have raged during the Liberal government about whether Canada's media industry should receive government support as ad revenues fall, and whether CBC/Radio-Canada should change its programming and funding model.

The parties have made some significant pledges when it comes to media and the public broadcaster. Here are the highlights:

Liberals

If the Liberals are re-elected, their platform pledges to introduce legislation that would require digital platforms, such as Facebook, to share a portion of revenue generated from news content with Canadian news outlets.

"This legislation would be based on the Australian model and level the playing field between global platforms and Canadians news outlets," the platform says.

Similarly, the Liberals are pledging to reintroduce legislation to change Canada's Broadcasting Act. They'll make it a requirement for foreign web giants, such as YouTube and Netflix, to promote Canadian content.

Most parties are proposing that web giants such as Facebook contribute financially to the Canadian media industry. (Paul Sakuma / The Associated Press)

The Liberals are also promising to extend insurance coverage related to the COVID-19 pandemic for media production stoppages. They also say they'll double the government's current contribution of to the Canada Media Fund to support Canadian television production.

When it comes to CBC, the Liberals want to "update CBC/Radio-Canada's mandate to ensure that it is meeting the needs and expectations of today's Canadian audiences with unique programming that distinguishes it from private broadcasters."

They say they'll provide $400 million over four years to CBC with the aim of making the public broadcaster less reliant on private advertising during news and current affairs programs.

At a press conference in Aurora, Ont., on Monday, Justin Trudeau said his party will always support the media.

"I am happy to stand here and defend the work that media does as an essential part of our democracy," he said. "We will always be there to support and thank members of the press for doing the important work of bringing things forward, of challenging all parties and anyone who wants to lead this country, and holding leaders to account."

Conservatives

Like the Liberals, the Conservatives are also proposing that Google and Facebook pay royalties for Canadian news content — adding that they will look at best practices from countries that have taken a similar approach, such as Australia and France.

They'll also do a "full review" of the CRTC's mandate, with a focus of "ensuring that it better reflects the needs of Canadians and doesn't prevent Canadian broadcasters from innovating and adapting to changes in the market."

They're promising to repeal Bill C-10, which was the Liberal effort to require web giants to promote Canadian content. Instead, they are promising an alternative approach that would require digital streaming services to reinvest a "significant" amount of their Canadian revenue into making original Canadian programs.

The Conservatives are pledging to end the media bailout initiated by the Trudeau government in 2019, when it set aside nearly $600 million over five years to support media outlets.

"While we support Canadian media outlets, they should not be directly receiving tax dollars," their platform reads. "Government funding of 'approved' media undermines press freedom, a vital part of a free society."

When it comes to CBC, the Conservatives pledge to review the mandate of CBC English TV, including CBC News Network, and also English digital news. The platform adds that the review would look at the viability of a "public interest model like that of PBS in the United States, ensuring that it no longer competes with private Canadian broadcasters and digital providers."

They're also proposing a separate legal and administrative structure for Radio-Canada, while also ensuring the French-language broadcaster does not charge user fees for its streaming services or operate a sponsored content department.

The Conservatives are proposing a review of CBC's English TV and digital news operations. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

At an announcement in Saint John earlier this week, O'Toole said he does not believe CBC should compete with the private sector in certain areas.

"The public interest mandate is critical in terms of rural communities being connected, in terms of keeping Canadians informed, and that's the public interest side I like," he said.

"What I don't like is competition with the private sector that is holding on by a thread … in English television and in digital, competing and hollowing out jobs in the private sector, leading to less choice, less options, less voices."

He also reaffirmed that his government would end public financial support for media outlets.

"We also have to look to end the direct government supports to media, but work with them to try and make sure they transition to the digital space, to this new media environment," he said. "We need to balance the playing field with the American web giants, and we will do that, while protecting freedom of speech and Internet freedom."

NDP

The NDP are also promising changes to the Broadcasting Act, with an aim of creating "a level playing field between Canadian broadcasters and foreign streaming giants," according to its platform.

The platform says the party will make Netflix, Facebook, Google and other digital media companies pay corporate taxes and contribute to Canadian content in both English and French.

"Most Canadians now get their news from Facebook, and Netflix is the largest broadcaster in the country," the platform says. "But despite the Liberals promising to take action, these web giants still don't pay the same taxes or contribute to funding Canadian content in the same way traditional media do."

The party says it will put a priority on partnering with independent Canadian producers and on increasing funding for TeleFilm and the Canada Media Fund, although it doesn't say how much.

The NDP is pledging to increasing funding for CBC and Radio-Canada "to help reverse the damage of decades of funding cuts under both Liberal and Conservative governments." The platform doesn't specify an amount.

But in an interview with the advocacy group Friends of Canadian Broadcasting, Singh said he'd look into bringing funding for the public broadcaster to levels seen in other countries.

"I want us to get to a point where we're not among the lowest funded in the world. We need to be competitive with what other jurisdictions are doing. … We want to have properly funded, well-funded public broadcasting," he said. "I'm definitely prepared to increase [funding]."

People's Party

The People's Party has said during the campaign that it would end the media bailout "to guarantee that Canada has a free and independent press," according to a news release from the party.

With regard to CBC/Radio-Canada, the People's Party would either defund and privatize it, or it would change the funding model to a partly donor-driven one like those with NPR and PBS in the United States.

"What we need are free and independent media, not media that are dependent on the government for their survival and profitability," PPC Leader Maxime Bernier said in a statement.

Greens

The Green platform says the party is in favour of regulating social media platforms and streaming services through the CRTC "as envisioned in Bill C-10."

The party also wants the CRTC to reserve more bandwidth for independent and non-profit stations, and it is pledging to create an independent commission to study the concentration of media ownership in Canada.

With respect to CBC, the party says it will "provide a stable base-funding" for CBC's English and French operations, but additionally wants to see programs in Indigenous languages and programming that encourages learning of Indigenous languages.