Trudeau provides COVID-19 update as parties negotiate terms of Parliament's return

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is providing his daily update to Canadians from outside his Rideau Cottage home, where he is also expected to face questions about whether Canada's federal parties have hashed out the terms of how Parliament will reconvene in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late Saturday, CBC News learned that the Trudeau government had offered to compress five days of question period into two days a week. Under that proposal, Parliament would return to in-person sittings starting this Wednesday with a limited number of people in the chamber and virtual sittings would begin the following week on Tuesday, April 28.

The arrangement would involve virtual sittings every Tuesday, with MPs across the country taking part in the equivalent of two question periods. On Wednesdays, approximately 32 MPs and the prime minister would sit in the House of Commons and face the equivalent of three question periods.

When the Commons adjourned five weeks ago, it was under an agreement that full sittings would resume Monday, April 20.

But with physical distancing measures still in place, party leaders have been negotiating over how to continue fulfilling their parliamentary roles while respecting safety protocols.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling for three in-person sittings a week with a smaller number of MPs and two hours per day for question period. The Liberals initially offered one in-person sitting a week.

Parliament is an essential service. Representatives in Japan, Italy, France, Germany, Greece, Sweden, Finland and E.U. Parliament are meeting during these trying times. Our democracy shouldn't be different. Canadians are counting on us. My open letter: <a href="https://t.co/Yxprd3Glzx">https://t.co/Yxprd3Glzx</a> —@AndrewScheer

Meanwhile, the NDP is asking for the House to meet in-person once per week, on top of two virtual sessions that would involve hearing from a larger contingent of MPs.

The NDP told CBC News Sunday morning that the Liberals have accepted this proposal and have offered to transition to one in-person sitting and two virtual sessions three weeks from now.

While the Green Party of Canada does not hold recognized party status, outgoing leader Elizabeth May tweeted Saturday that her party would not provide unanimous consent for frequent in-person sittings until public health advice backed the move.

May says she supports sitting in the Commons only if there is a compelling reason to do so — such as passing legislation — and says virtual sittings are sufficient for question period.