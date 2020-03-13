MPs vote to suspend House, delay budget amid COVID-19 concerns
MPs also voted to pass new CUSMA bill, sending it to Senate for final review
MPs have decided to temporarily close the House of Commons and postpone the federal budget amid concerns about the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.
All parties have agreed to suspend while allowing the government to spend money to respond to the pandemic, Conservative Whip Mark Strahl said Friday morning.
A motion was tabled Friday morning adjourning the House until April 20 and passed with unanimous support.
The motion also stated that C-4, the bill to implement the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, or NAFTA 2.0, was deemed to be passed at third reading and will now be sent to the Senate, where it could be passed as early as today. It would still need royal assent.
House Leader Pablo Rodríguez says the motion also allows the budget, originally planned to be tabled March 30, to be introduced at another date.
A spokesperson for the Speaker's Office says all public tours of the House of Commons have been cancelled. They've also suspended committee travel and cancelled all parliamentary functions and events in the House of Commons precinct.
The announcement comes just hours after the news that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation at home after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19.
Rodríguez is taking questions at 10:30 a.m. ET.
