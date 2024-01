Top Liberal ministers duck questions about replacing Trudeau as Parliament returns

With polls suggesting the Liberal Party's support is still in freefall, some of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top ministers were asked Monday whether they're angling to replace him as Liberal leader.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Treasury Board President Anita Anand, Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne were all asked if they're considering leadership bids.

Freeland, who has been floated as a possible successor for years, said Trudeau has her "full support."

"We just had a great week of cabinet and caucus retreats. The prime minister was very clear, as he has been, that he intends to lead our party into the next election. He has my full support and I'm sure you will find my colleagues here feel the same way," she said, gesturing at the other ministers assembled for a press conference on the state of Canada's economy.

"We have a leader," she added, when pressed to state whether she's organizing a leadership bid behind the scenes. "Our job, my job, and I think it's our collective job, is to work together as a team and focus on supporting Canadians."

Champagne, another rumoured possible candidate for the party's top job, said Freeland's response was "the perfect answer" and he had nothing else to add.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller, a close personal friend of Trudeau and a minister frequently tasked with the government's toughest files, said there's "not a chance in hell" he would put his name forward to lead the party any time soon.

WATCH: Ministers pressed to say whether they're interested in Liberal Party leadership