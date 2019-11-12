Parliament to open new session Dec. 5
A new session of Parliament will open Dec. 5. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a minority government on Oct. 21, reduced to 157 seats in the House of Commons. The new session will begin with a Speech from the Throne from Gov. Gen. Julie Payette.
