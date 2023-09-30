PM warns 'denialism' is rising as National Truth and Reconciliation Day events kick off

Chief Political Correspondent Rosemary Barton hosts special coverage of the events to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the occasion of National Truth and Reconciliation Day to warn in a statement about rising "denialism" in Canada related to the harms from residential schools and other injustices against Indigenous communities, as people gather across the country to mark the event.

"We must never forget the past and the injustices committed against Indigenous Peoples at residential schools, as well as the intergenerational trauma that remains today," Trudeau said in a written statement. "Right now, with denialism sadly on the rise, uncovering the whole truth is more important than ever."

Trudeau is in Lac La Ronge, Sask., today participating in events related to the National Truth and Reconciliation Day, beginning with a march.

The federal statutory holiday recognizes the legacy of Canada's residential school system and its harms to Indigenous Peoples. It was introduced in response to one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 calls to action.

Joanna Bernard, interim national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, is using the day to urge the government to implement the rest of them, saying only 13 calls to action have been completed so far.

Responding to a question from CBC News on Parliament Hill Saturday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said the event was "a very special day for all Canadians to reflect on the wrongs of the past, to promote reconciliation and to honour the first peoples from coast to coast to coast."

CBC News: The House 13:11 What is residential school ‘denialism’ and should it be banned? The discovery of possible unmarked graves on the site of several former residential schools shook many Canadians, but some Indigenous academics fear it has also led to a backlash: people misrepresenting facts or dismissing the harms of residential schools. CBC’s Olivia Stefanovich has a special report on what’s being called residential school denialism — and whether anything should be done about it.

Speakers at the Parliament Hill event highlighted residential school survivors and Indigenous elders, who discussed their experiences as well as their hopes for the future.

"The challenge now is what do we do to have good relations? What do we do to restore respectful relationships? How do we advance true reconciliation?" said Chief Willie Littlechild, a residential school survivor and former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

"The residential school system was intended to destroy First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultures, and our languages, but they did not succeed," said Stephanie Scott, head of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. She called for the government to greenlight additional disclosures of documents related to the residential school system.

People hold up a sign commemorating victims of the residential school system, during an event at Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 30, 2023. (Patrick Foucault/CBC)

In a statement, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the day was an opportunity for Canadians to learn and reflect on the past.

"Only by confronting this history can we commit to a future where all children can prosper," he said.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who is in attendance at the Parliament Hill event, said the day is one for reflection but also for action.

"Together, we all have a responsibility to bridge gaps in knowledge, to unite people through our stories, both the good and the bad. It is our collective responsibility to carry these stories forward — stories of pain and disappointment, stories of joy and courage," she said in a statement.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support for survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour service at 1-866-925-4419.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat.