Man arrested following knife incident on Parliament Hill

A man is in custody following what's being described as an incident involving "a man with a knife" on Parliament Hill during the Changing of the Guard ceremony this morning.

"An incident took place this morning at 10:15 on the lawns of Parliament Hill, during the Changing of the Guard parade involving a man with a knife," said the statement from the Department of National Defence.

"Due to the quick reaction of our soldiers, RCMP and Parliamentary Protective Services, the potential threat was identified and neutralised. No one was injured during this incident."

Citing the fact that the incident is being investigated by Ottawa police, the statement says that "any other comments at this point would be inappropriate."

Ottawa police would only confirm the arrest.

Vice first reported the news Monday afternoon.

More to come ...