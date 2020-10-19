MPs to hold emergency debate on N.S. lobster fishery dispute

House Speaker Anthony Rota today granted a request for an emergency debate in response to incidents of violence in southwestern Nova Scotia over the Sipekne'katik band's lobster fishery.

The debate will take place later tonight after the adjournment of the day's proceedings in the House of Commons.

An emergency debate was first requested by NDP MP Gord Johns on Sunday.

Four Liberal cabinet ministers joined that call: Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

Commercial fishermen in Nova Scotia have been protesting a fishery launched by Sipekne'katik First Nation last month. The conflict has become increasingly violent over the past week.

Two lobster facilities in southwest Nova Scotia were targeted and vandalized by commercial fishermen last week. One of the facilities, located in Middle West Pubnico, N.S., was destroyed in a Saturday blaze RCMP have deemed suspicious.

The First Nation's right to run the fishery was affirmed by a 1999 Supreme Court ruling.

The Sipekne'katik fishery operates outside the federally mandated commercial season. Commercial fishermen say they worry about its impact on lobster conservation.