House of Commons committee discussing options to cope with COVID-19

The House of Commons' governing body is discussing options to keep MPs and staff safe as health officials grapple with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Multiple sources confirmed to CBC News that one of the options being considered by the all-party Board of Internal Economy is to extend next week's scheduled break beyond a single week.

The group met twice Thursday behind closed doors but was unable to come up with a decision. They are scheduled to meet again on Friday.

One of the factors they'll likely have to weigh is the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is coming at the end of the government's fiscal year, and Finance Minister Bill Morneau is scheduled to unveil the government's budget for the coming year on March 30. One of the key functions of Parliament is authorizing the spending of money and the raising of taxes.

Speaking to reporters late Thursday afternoon, Morneau said he's confident that Parliament will find a way to approve the money the government needs.

"We will of course expect the House of Commons and the Senate to prepare themselve for any eventualities, as they should," Morneau said.

The Board of Internal Economy's deliberations are happening in the wake of reports of possible COVID-19 infections in and around Parliament Hill. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced that he would work from home after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, began to show "mild flu-like symptoms" last night after returning from a trip to London, U.K.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in Ottawa Dec. 5, 2019. The Trudeaus are in self-imposed isolation after Grégoire Trudeau returned from an event in the U.K. last night experiencing what the PMO calls "flu-like symptoms." (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

She has been tested for the virus and is awaiting results. Two of Trudeau's cabinet ministers, Seamus O'Regan and Mary Ng, are in self-isolation.

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh announced he also was going into self-isolation because he is "feeling unwell," although his symptoms don't match those of COVID-19.

The outbreak has caused acute problems for Privy Council President Dominic LeBlanc, who has been going through cancer treatments.

"I have the immune system of a six-month old," LeBlanc said as he left the board's morning meeting before a briefing by public health officials.

Dominic LeBlanc's cancer treatment has left him with a weakened immune system. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

LeBlanc said he is returning home to New Brunswick today.

LeBlanc said he has been able to participate in cabinet meetings from home via a secure phone during his cancer treatment.

Conservative Whip Mark Strahl said the COVID-19 outbreak has changed daily life very quickly for Canada's MPs.

"You're not seeing a lot of handshaking in the halls right now," he said. "People are taking that advice and staying home if you're sick."

Strahl said the Conservatives are advising their MPs to follow the advice of public health officials.

"We've heard some information today about if you're not symptomatic, getting tested is perhaps not the best use of public resources because you can come back with a false negative," he said.

"We have given members who are feeling ill, or who may have interacted [with a virus carrier], the option to return home to their ridings at this time. So we're not compelling people who are not symptomatic to do anything at this time but we are asking them to follow the advice of their doctors and public health officials."

Watch: MPs on Commons committee discussing ways to cope with COVID-19

Liberal Chief Government Whip Mark Holland, Liberal Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez and NDP House leader Peter Julian take reporters' questions after MPs on the House of Commons's Board of Internal Economy met to discuss ways to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. 2:30

Strahl would not say how many Conservative MPs have been feeling ill lately or had been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

Strahl said much of MPs' work can be conducted remotely.

"Certainly we have greatly improved technology for committees, for instance. We hear remotely from witnesses all the time. We have video conferencing technology available," he said.

"The standing orders don't allow for us to do anything of that nature in terms of the actual chamber itself but we do have ... with committees the ability to conduct everything ... remotely."

Liberal Whip Mark Holland says the Board of Internal Economy is listening to the advice of House of Commons and public health officials. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Liberal Whip Mark Holland said members of the board listened carefully this morning to advice from both House of Commons administration and public health officials.

"Like all Canadians, we want to take prudent and appropriate action and we want to be deliberative in those choices and ensure that they're taken with the full information of both our officials and public health," he said.

While the House of Commons has a pandemic plan, officials have refused to provide copies to media, saying it is not a public document.

Elizabeth Thompson can be reached at elizabeth.thompson@cbc.ca