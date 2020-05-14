Gradual reopening of national parks, historic sites to be announced
The plan involves some 38 parks and 171 historic sites, including lighthouses, forts, canals and monuments
Canada is slowly beginning to emerge from its COVID-19 cocoon, with the federal government poised to announce a gradual reopening of national parks and heritage sites, and more provinces taking the first halting steps toward a return to normal.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson are expected to announce today plans to begin a phased-in opening of federal parks and historic sites across the country.
Since the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 sent the country into lockdown in mid-March, all national parks and historic sites have been closed, with visitor services and all motor vehicle access suspended.
The gradual reopenings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.
The plan involves some 38 parks and 171 historic sites, including lighthouses, forts, canals and monuments, that are administered by Parks Canada.
However, none of them are expected to be open in time for the coming long weekend.
