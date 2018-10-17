Liberal government to waive fee, waiting time for pot pardons

The Liberal government will waive the fee and waiting period for pardons for Canadians previously convicted of simple pot possession.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced today that the government intends to table legislation to expedite the pardon process for those with a criminal record for pot.

The fee for normal record suspensions is $631. The waiting period to apply is usually five years for a summary offence or 10 years for an indictable offence.

A record suspension does not erase the fact that you were convicted of a crime, but keeps the record separate and apart from other criminal records.

Goodale said it will "shed the burden and stigma" and break down barriers to jobs, education, housing or volunteer work.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould called it a "historic" day and said Canada has adopted a leading, progressive policy shift.

"There's no question the world is watching Canada," she said.

Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair said the end to prohibition comes with a strict legal and regulatory regime that aims to keep cannabis away from minors and profits out of the hands of criminals.

"We begin the process today of replacing that illicit market," he said, noting that marijuana generated an estimated $8 billion in profits for organized crime.