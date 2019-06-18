Canadian soldier killed during parachuting training exercise in Bulgaria

A Canadian soldier has died from injuries during parachuting while taking part in a multinational training exercise in Bulgaria.

The death was confirmed by Gen. John Vance, chief of defence staff, while he was heading into a meeting of the Liberal cabinet in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan extended sympathies to Bombardier Patrick Labrie's family and comrades.

"Next of kin has been informed and we want to pass on our deep condolences, not only to the family, but to all the members who served with Bombardier Labrie," he said.

"As you know, any time there's an accident like this, an independent investigation will be launched."

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) confirmed Labrie was a member of the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery based at Petawawa, Ont.

He was taking part in Exercise Swift Response 19, which is taking place from June 8 to 27 in various locations in Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania. The U.S.-led joint multinational airborne field training exercise is working to advance interoperability of NATO allies.

The accident occurred around 10 p.m. ET Monday in Cheshnegirovo.

Labrie's death 'a painful loss'

CAF confirmed a Canadian Military Police investigation has started, but no further details were available.

Lt.-Gen. Jean-Marc Lanthier, commander of the Canadian Army, said in a statement that he is "deeply saddened" by the loss.

"Not only is his death a painful loss to his family and friends, but we feel this loss across the Canadian Army and throughout the entire military community," he said. "Chief Warrant Officer Stu Hartnell and I extend our sincere condolences, on behalf of all ranks of the Canadian Army, to the family and friends of Bombardier Labrie."