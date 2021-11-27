Canada supports plan for international pandemic treaty
The idea is to prevent another global crisis like the one posed by COVID-19
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says Canada supports the development of a new global convention on pandemic preparedness and response that will be debated at a special meeting of the World Health Assembly today.
It is only the second time in its history that the group has held an emergency summit of this kind.
If member countries agree, the assembly would go to work developing what would essentially serve as an international treaty on pandemic preparedness.
The idea is to prevent another global crisis like the one posed by COVID-19 and its new, more transmissible variants.
Duclos, who would serve as the federal government's chief delegate, says the convention would help countries to collaborate and would allow Canada to more easily share its expertise on the world stage.
The WHO working group on the file says that governments should look to develop the convention in tandem with efforts to strengthen existing International Health Regulations.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?