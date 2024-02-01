Palestinian Authority ready to work with an Israeli government that backs two-state solution, PM says

The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority says it would work with a different Israeli government if it supported a two-state solution.

Mohammad Shtayyeh told CBC News Network's Rosemary Barton Live that he doesn't think a two-state solution is possible under the current Israeli government.

"We don't have a partner in Israel … the current Israeli government does not believe in two states," he told host Rosemary Barton in an interview airing Sunday.

The war in Gaza has put renewed emphasis on discussions about a two-state solution — something Canada, the United States and other G7 allies support.

Asked if the Palestinian Authority would be willing to work with an Israeli government that supports a two-state solution, Shtayyeh said, "100 per cent."

"We need a partner in Israel," he said. "This bloodshed today should not be a missed opportunity for them and for us, because now there is an international consensus on two states."

The conflict began with a Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 that killed roughly 1,200 people. Militants took roughly 250 others hostage and the Israeli government says it believes at least 100 of them are still being held in the Gaza Strip.

Since the attack, Israel has bombarded the Hamas-controlled territory almost continuously. Health authorities there say the death toll has surpassed 26,000.

The U.S. has been pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to commit to a plan for the post-Gaza War period that includes a clear roadmap to a sovereign, independent Palestinian state.

But earlier this month, Netanyahu shot down the idea of a Palestinian state in a nationally televised address.

He said Israel "must have security control over the entire territory west of the Jordan River."

"That collides with the idea of sovereignty," he added. "What can we do?"

The area west of the Jordan River includes the West Bank, which is administered by the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian Authority is a political entity separate from Hamas and is recognized by the United Nations as the only representative Palestinian governing body.

Winnipeg Liberal MP Ben Carr said Wednesday it would be in the best interests of the Middle East and the world if Netanyahu leaves office.

"My hope is that Netanyahu will be gone sooner rather than later, because I think that's in the best interests of everybody in the region, and I think that's in the best interests of everybody around the world," he said.

Carr, who is Jewish, said he does not support far-right politicians in Israel who display maps of Gaza with Israeli flags.

He made the comments following a conference last weekend in Jerusalem where far-right lawmakers — including members of Netanyahu's cabinet — called for renewing Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip. Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attended the conference.

Shtayyeh said the Palestinian Authority is ready to help administer the Gaza Strip once the conflict is over.

But when asked, Shtayyeh wouldn't rule out involving Hamas in the administration of the territory.

Israel has said it plans to continue its military action until Hamas is dismantled. Canada and other allies have said Hamas should have no place in a future Palestinian state.

"Hamas is an important component of the Palestinian political arena. Nobody can ignore that," Shtayyeh said, adding that the group would have to accept peace terms with Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

He pointed out that Israel and the U.S. have had to negotiate through mediators with Hamas for humanitarian ceasefires during the current conflict.

"Hamas is a reality that one has to deal with and we want to deal with that. But we want to deal with a situation which is acceptable to us, on one hand, also in full coordination with the international community, because we don't want to put ourselves under sanctions" he said.