Freeland, Vance and several federal officials barred from official dealings with ex-ambassador

Canada's ethics commissioner has ordered nine senior officials — including two Liberal cabinet ministers and the chief of the defence staff — to have no official dealings with Palantir executive David MacNaughton for one year after his office found the former ambassador and Liberal adviser broke the Conflict of Interest Act.

Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion said MacNaughton, who was named president of Palantir Technologies Canada more than a year ago, spoke with or arranged multiple meetings with several public office holders for the purpose of offering pro bono assistance on Palantir's behalf.

While the offers did not result in any contracts being awarded to Palantir, the former ambassador to the U.S. "has acknowledged, with the benefit of hindsight, that these communications and meetings, to the extent they could have furthered the interests of Palantir, were contrary to [the act]," Dion wrote in his findings.

The act prohibits former public office holders from "acting in such a manner as to take improper advantage of their previous public office."

Palantir Technologies is a controversial data analytics company used by intelligence agencies, banks and some of the biggest companies in the world.

The nine officials include:

Chrystia Freeland, current deputy prime minister (and minister of intergovernmental affairs when MacNaughton's communications with government officials took place)

Gen. Jonathan Vance, chief of defence staff

Navdeep Bains, minister of innovation, science and industry

Rick Theis, director of policy and cabinet affairs, Prime Minister's Office

Ryan Dunn, chief of staff to Bains

Leslie Church, chief of staff to the minister of public services and procurement

Jody Thomas, deputy minister, Department of National Defence

Bill Matthews, deputy minister, public services and procurement

Simon Kennedy, deputy minister, innovation, science and economic development

Freeland and MacNaughton, who worked closely on negotiating the updated trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico back in 2017–2018, had three general discussions about the novel coronavirus in March during which McNaughton talked about what Palantir was doing to help other governments on a pro bono basis, said Dion.

Nine senior officials, including ministers and DMs, have been ordered by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EthicsCommissioner?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EthicsCommissioner</a> Dion, under subs. 41(1) of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COIAct?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COIAct</a>, not to have official dealings w/ former ambassador David MacNaughton for one year. Details here: <a href="https://t.co/o83vGqcgti">https://t.co/o83vGqcgti</a> <a href="https://t.co/O1gYIlV3Ck">pic.twitter.com/O1gYIlV3Ck</a> —@EthicsCanada

That same month, MacNaughton also talked to Vance twice and offered Palantir's help if needed. Vance has since announced his retirement but remains Canada's top solider until a replacement is named.

MacNaughton's March contacts with Bains involved arranging a meeting between Palantir staff and Public Service and Procurement Canada, according to the ethics report.

News of MacNaughton's interactions with government officials was first reported by The Logic back in April. The outlet reported that the longtime Liberal told a business audience during a teleconference that Palantir was in discussions with the federal government and several provinces.