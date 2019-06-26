Ottawa to sign self-government agreements with Métis Nation in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan today

The federal Liberal government is expected to sign self-government agreements with the Métis Nation of Ontario, Métis Nation of Alberta and Métis Nation-Saskatchewan at an event in Ottawa today, CBC News has learned — the first-ever such agreements with Métis governments.

After decades of legal wrangling and failed negotiations, the plan to sign these agreements is a major breakthrough for at least some Métis communities who have long demanded that their Indigenous rights — including hunting and fishing rights, and the right to occupy their traditional territories — be respected by Ottawa.

While the final terms of the agreement are not yet known, self-government for Métis in these provinces could give them authority to manage their own health care, education and child welfare systems. The Liberal government has sought to hand over jurisdiction for these social services from federal bureaucrats to Indigenous nations as part of a push for greater self-government. The agreement also could provide greater clarity on the status of longstanding Métis land claims.

The Métis also say self-government will help them to protect their distinct culture and language — Michif — to write and enforce some of their own laws and draft a constitution.

Past federal governments argued the Métis scrip program of the late 19th century — under which some households were issued documents like bank notes, redeemable for land or money, in exchange for land rights — dispossessed the Métis of their rights and freed Ottawa of certain responsibilities.

The Métis have said the scrip program — designed to clear them from their traditional lands to make way for commercial development and white settlement — was too legally complex, disorganized and subject to rampant fraud. The scheme has been described as the "largest land swindle in North America" and left many Métis people landless.

In a 2013 ruling, the Supreme Court of Canada found that the federal government failed to distribute land to Métis peoples in accordance with "the honour of the Crown." Another ruling, in 2016, found that the Métis and non-status Indians are the responsibility of the federal government, just like First Nations with status — a decision which forced Ottawa back to the negotiating table on self-government agreements.

Thursday's planned agreement with Métis Nation in Alberta is separate from another ongoing self-government process that is under way with the Métis​ Settlements General Council, a group that represents eight other Métis​ settlements in the province.

While the definition is subject to some debate, the federal government generally recognizes the Métis as a distinct Indigenous people who can trace their roots to one of the historic Métis communities — initially formed by people of mixed Indigenous and European ancestry — along the fur trade routes in Western Canada.

This definition generally excludes mixed race people of the modern era who do not share the traditions of places like the Red River Settlement in present-day Manitoba.