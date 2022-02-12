Still no end in sight for main convoy protest, even as Ambassador Bridge enforcement begins

Police have begun to clear protests around the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., but in Ottawa, demonstrations have entered their third weekend with participants so far undeterred by either enforcement action or political condemnation.

In fact, as politicians moved late last week to work out jurisdictional issues, give law enforcement more leeway and increase penalties, members of the original convoy protest still entrenched in Ottawa held a concert-like event near Parliament Hill on Friday night.

Where last weekend the appearance of saunas and bouncy castles indicated the intent of protesters to stick around in Ottawa's downtown, this weekend a hot tub was seen at the corner of two major streets in the heart of the nation's capital.

Ottawa police said they expect the number of protesters joining the event in Ottawa to be similar to last weekend.

In a statement issued Saturday morning, the police force said they were deploying all available resources to end the occupation. "We have a plan to end this unlawful occupation and await the necessary reinforcements to do so," the news release said."

Provincial state of emergency declared

Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in the province on Friday, in response to the protests against public health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ford said he would meet with his cabinet to enact orders meant to protect critical infrastructure.

"Fines for non-compliance will be severe, with a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment. We will also provide additional authority to consider taking away the personal and commercial licences of anyone who doesn't comply with these orders," the premier said.

Ford has called the situation in Ottawa an "occupation" and "siege," but so far the combined efforts of the provincial, municipal and federal governments have not been sufficient to end what each have called illegal actions.

The City of Ottawa has filed for an injunction to complement the provincial orders, similar to one sought by and granted to Windsor authorities late in the week.

Cabinet minister condemns 'appalling' situation

Federal politicians held an emergency debate on the situation early in the week, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying, "It has to stop."

Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen called for an end to the Ottawa protest, saying that "the time has come for you to take down the barricades, stop the disruptive action and come together." Bergen and other Conservatives had been supportive of the protest in its earlier stages.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said federal ministers had been working with their provincial and municipal colleagues to provide support for enforcement actions.

"What we're responsible for doing is encouraging the lawful authorities, the competent authorities to enforce the law and, frankly, to end what is an appalling and illegal circumstance," he said in an interview on CBC's The House that aired on Saturday.

Jurisdictional issues have plagued the response to protests so far, in Ottawa and elsewhere, but LeBlanc told host Chris Hall they could not simply be waved away.

"Whether or not it's convenient or pleasant," the federal government cannot act unilaterally on streets and highways that are provincial jurisdiction, he said.

"That doesn't mean that we shouldn't work to find a solution to end this appalling circumstance as quickly as possible, but it speaks to the lawful authority. The RCMP are not able to simply roll on to a street in downtown Windsor, or even counterintuitively in downtown Ottawa, and undertake what is properly a municipal policing function," LeBlanc said.

Restrictions beginning to ease

Several premiers announced this week the easing of public health measures related to the pandemic, including Jason Kenney in Alberta and Scott Moe in Saskatchewan.

In Ontario, officials are reviewing public health measures, though the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said the province is maintaining a "gradual approach."

Meanwhile, sources told CBC News the federal government is close to removing mandatory molecular testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians entering the country.

LeBlanc denied that the federal government was acting under pressure from the protests, saying the "evolution" in public health measures was driven by advice from experts.

"A bunch of people occupying downtown Ottawa and shouting insults at people wearing masks, or walking around with offensive and hateful symbols, actually doesn't constitute medical advice or a clinical trial," he said.