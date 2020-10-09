Ottawa earmarks $40B for Indigenous child welfare compensation

The federal government is setting aside $40 billion in its fall economic update for First Nations child welfare as it continues talks on settling compensation claims.

The money is to cover the cost of settling a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal order, two class action lawsuits and long-term reform of the Indigenous child welfare system over a five year period, according to one source with knowledge of the negotiations.

Two sources have told CBC News the government will make its plans known this afternoon. The Globe and Mail first reported on the development earlier today.

This offer does not represent a final agreement; the parties have until December 31 to finalize one.

