Ottawa to declare federal holiday to mark legacy of residential school system

The Liberal government will declare a federal statutory holiday to mark the tragic legacy of the residential school system, fulfilling a recommendation made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

In a statement, a spokesperson for Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said the department is working with Indigenous peoples to determine the best date for this sort of commemoration.

"We have committed to fulfilling all of the calls to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Call to Action 80 asks the government of Canada to establish a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to honour the survivors of residential schools," said Simon Ross, the minister's press secretary.

"That's exactly what we will do, and we will do that in partnership with Indigenous Peoples."

Two days are currently under consideration: June 21, which is National Indigenous Peoples Day, and September 30, which is named "Orange Shirt Day." It is named for the bright orange shirt given to six-year-old Phyllis Webstad by her grandmother in 1973; it was taken from her by administrators when she attended the St. Joseph Mission School in Williams Lake, B.C. The date was chosen because it's around the time Indigenous children were taken from their homes and sent to residential schools.

"The overall picture is that it is important to have that day set aside so Canadians continually get it and will never ever forget the impact of genocide in the residential schools on Indigenous peoples," Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), said in an interview with the Globe and Mail, which first reported the government is in the advanced stages of creating the holiday.

A department official, speaking to CBC News on background, said the government will back a private member's bill introduced by NDP Saskatchewan MP Georgina Jolibois, but would be open to amendments as it makes its way through Parliament.

The official said the Liberal government is not sold on June 21 — the date Jolibois proposes in her bill, C-361. The official said the government is the midst of consultations with national Indigenous organizations to determine the best date.

Some First Nations leaders have raised concerns about combining that date — traditionally regarded as a day to celebrate Indigenous culture — with a day recognizing the painful legacy of the residential school system.

June 21 also falls near Quebec's Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day and Canada Day.

It's not yet clear when the new federal statutory holiday will be implemented, but the official said conversations with Indigenous peoples are well underway.

Constitutionally, it's up to the provinces and territories to determine which statutory holidays exist in their jurisdictions. Nothing in any federal legislation would force them to follow suit and implement a day to mark the horrors of the residential school system.

There is a patchwork of holidays across the country. For example, Remembrance Day is a "legal" holiday federally but some provinces (notably Ontario and Quebec) have not declared it a statutory holiday — meaning non-federal public servant employees in those provinces generally report to work on Nov. 11 as if it were any other day.

Other provinces, like Nova Scotia, have specific regulations that govern which businesses can be open on the day that commemorates the sacrifices of Canadian Armed Forces personnel.

Jolibois has said she hopes a federal declaration will inspire other provinces and territories to follow suit. June 21 is already a statutory holiday in the Northwest Territories and in the Yukon.

There are now 9 federal statutory holidays for employees in federally regulated workplaces: New Year's Day, Good Friday, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving Day, Remembrance Day, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.