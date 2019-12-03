Ottawa 'very concerned' about blockades as CN Rail says it will close 'significant' parts of its network

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says the federal Liberal government is "very concerned" about growing anti-pipeline protests that are crippling parts of the country's transport network, including one of the main rail arteries in southern Ontario.

J.J. Ruest, the president and CEO of CN Rail, said in a statement Tuesday the railway has no choice but to temporarily shutter "significant" parts of its network because blockades by Indigenous protesters near Belleville, Ont., and New Hazelton, B.C., have made train movements in the rest of the country all but impossible.

"We are currently parking trains across our network, but due to limited available space for such, CN will have no choice but to temporarily discontinue service in key corridors unless the blockades come to an end," Ruest said.

Ruest said the protests threaten industry across the country, including the transport of food and consumer items, grain, de-icing fluid at airports, construction materials, propane to Quebec and Atlantic Canada, and natural resources like lumber, aluminum and coal.

"These blockades will have a trickledown effect on consumer goods in the next few weeks," Ruest said.

Ruest said the impact of the blockades are "being felt beyond Canada's borders and is harming the country's reputation as a stable and viable supply chain partner."

The Tyendinaga Mohawk action in southern Ontario has halted freight and passenger rail traffic since Thursday, snarling winter travel plans and the movement of Canadian exports. The Mohawks involved say they are standing in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

Tyendinaga Mohawk members said Tuesday they won't end their demonstration until the RCMP leaves the traditional territory of the Wet'suwet'en, where there have been numerous arrests of protesters who have been blocking an access road to the natural gas pipeline construction site.

The New Hazelton blockade has all but stopped traffic in and out of the Ports of Price Rupert and Kitimat in B.C., among the country's largest.

Via Rail has had to cancel 157 scheduled trips on the Toronto-to-Montreal corridor as of 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, leaving 24,500 passengers in the lurch.

Ruest said CN has obtained court injunctions that allow the police to remove the protesters. They are working with police to remove the protesters so rail traffic can resume.

Garneau said the continuing disruptions will undoubtedly damage the economy as CN moves tens of billions of dollars worth of goods over those tracks each year.

"The government of Canada is seized of the issue. We'd like to resolve it as quickly as possible, but it's a complex issue. Hopefully we'll resolve it as quickly as possible," Garneau said.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau answers questions about the government's response to Indigenous protests across the country in support of the Wet'suwet'en people in B.C. 0:44

Beyond the economic hit, Garneau said the protests are a risk to public safety.

"It is illegal. It infringes on the railway safety act. It's dangerous to block the rails so we're very concerned about it from that point of view," Garneau said.

While concerned, Garneau said it is not for Ottawa to enforce court injunctions giving police the power to clear away Indigenous protesters. He said it is for provincial authorities to enact the removal orders — not Ottawa.