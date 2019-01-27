Ottawa formally asks companies to make their pitches to replace CF-18 jets

The federal government formally submitted requests for proposals (RFP) today to procure fighter jets to replace the decades-old CF-18s.

Four companies are in the running to supply Canada with roughly 80 new jets: Saab of Sweden, Airbus Defence and Space out of Britain, and the American firms Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Those companies have until spring of 2020 to submit initial proposals. A decision on the winning bid is not expected until 2022 — the military procurement process can take years — with delivery of the first jets expected by 2025.

That means the first phase of delivery is slated to occur more than 15 years after the former Conservative government began the process of buying new jets to replace the CF-18s, which were first flown by the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) in 1983.

"The procurement of a fleet of 88 future fighter aircraft is an essential step forward that our government committed to. This investment will mean that the Royal Canadian Air Force has what it needs to protect Canadians. It is essential that we get the right equipment that will serve our women and men in uniform for decades to come," Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a statement.

Speaking to CBC News Tuesday, procurement officials from the Department of National Defence (DND), Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) and Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said the project has now reached a "major milestone" after months of intensive engagement with eligible suppliers, which resulted in thousands of tweaks to Canada's initial draft for eligible bids.

Mitch Davies, a senior assistant deputy minister at ISED, said Canada has addressed concerns initially voiced by one bidder, Lockheed Martin, which said it would be unfairly disadvantaged in the procurement process because of how the industrial technical benefits (ITBs) portion of the deal had been structured.

The ITB policy requires that companies awarded defence procurement contracts undertake business activity in Canada equal to the value of the contract — but Lockheed Martin had argued it already funnels work to domestic aerospace companies as part of the F-35 fighter jet development program. The company argued the ITB policy runs contrary to the F-35 participation agreement — which Canada signed — and accused Canada of trying to leverage a better deal than its allies.

"We have now structured the ITB so that all bidders are now in a position to make a compliant ITB offer that suits their circumstances," Davies said Tuesday — adding that Lockheed Martin could still be docked "points" used to measure the quality of a bid if it cannot commit to certain contractual commitments to make things in Canada as part of its pitch to build the jets.

An F-35 jet sits on the tarmac at Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah. (Rick Bowmer/Canadian Press)

In the past, companies that could not commit to re-investing back into the country saw their bids tossed out.

All of the bids will be assessed using the same evaluation criteria, and proposals will be assessed on elements of technical merit (60 per cent), cost (20 per cent) and economic benefits (20 per cent). It's on that last set of criteria — economic benefits — that Lockheed Martin could lose up to half its assigned points, the officials said.

The military said Tuesday it is prepared to keep the existing CF-18s flying for at least another 10 years — until 2032 — as it awaits the new jets.

It also previously agreed to purchase used Australian F-18 jets to ensure Canada can meet its commitments to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).