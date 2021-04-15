Ottawa set to announce update to its border measures today as COVID-19 cases decline

Federal government officials are expected to make a long-awaited update announcement this morning regarding the reopening of Canada's border.

The government shut its border to foreign travellers and implemented strict measures for non-essential workers in March 2020, but Ottawa has hinted that now that COVID-19 cases are dropping and vaccination rates are rising, it is open to easing those rules.

The issue was raised during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's call with premiers late last week.

"The prime minister noted that, if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September," notes a readout from that call.

"He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel."

Cabinet ministers are expected to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Since earlier this month, fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents have been able to skip the 14-day quarantine requirement.