Conservative shadow-cabinet shuffle to move Poilievre to finance, Rempel Garner to natural resources

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is expected to announce his shadow cabinet today, the group of critics that will stare down Liberal ministers in the House of Commons in question period and press for answers on key files.

CBC News has learned from Conservative sources that Pierre Poilievre, the MP for Carleton, will be appointed the party's finance critic while Calgary's Michelle Rempel Garner has been shuffled out of the high-profile health portfolio and will now serve as the natural resources critic.

The sources were speaking on a not-for-attribution basis ahead of the official announcement.

Poilievre previously held the finance critic post under O'Toole but was moved to the "jobs and industry" critic position before the September election. B.C. MP, and former Conservative cabinet minister, Ed Fast was the finance critic in the lead-up to the 2021 federal election.

O'Toole will reveal his shadow cabinet and take questions from the press at 9:30 a.m. ET. CBCNews.ca will carry the remarks live.