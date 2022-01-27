Conservative post-election report says O'Toole was 'over-managed' during the campaign

A post-election report on the Conservative Party's 2021 campaign performance found leader Erin O'Toole had a strong start to the 36-day electoral contest but faltered at the finish because he was "over-managed" and "over-coached" by senior staff.

The report, commissioned by the party brass and compiled by former Alberta MP James Cumming, concluded O'Toole didn't connect well enough with voters because he "wasn't himself" at key moments in the campaign.

"The team should have let him be him rather than over-coaching," said a Conservative source who has been briefed on the report's findings.

O'Toole rarely ventured away from carefully crafted talking points during the campaign. Some pundits described his performance as stiff.

He also struggled to deliver direct answers to questions about his shifting positions on "assault-style" firearms and "conscience rights" for medical professionals. That prompted criticism from party members like Sen. Denise Batters, who branded O'Toole a flip-flopper.

Cumming briefed MPs and senators on his findings in a closed-door meeting of the Conservative caucus Thursday. Cumming, who supported Peter MacKay in the last leadership campaign, spent four months speaking to caucus members, candidates, staff, grassroots volunteers and electoral districting association (EDA) presidents as he compiled the post-mortem report.

"O'Toole did quite well in the first few weeks. He brought us from where we were in the polls to leading at one point and public opinion polls taken during the election back that up. He gained support and narrowed or even overtook Trudeau at times," the party source said.

The Cumming report attributes O'Toole's loss of momentum in part to his campaign schedule.

Report says O'Toole needs to be more 'authentic'

For two or three days out of the week — and sometimes more — O'Toole campaigned virtually from a makeshift broadcast studio inside a downtown Ottawa hotel. His only interactions with would-be voters and Conservative supporters were through telephone town halls.

"The leader was different in the studio than out. He needed to be out with the people more," the source said.

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole turns to Liberal leader Justin Trudeau during the federal election French-language leaders debate on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Gatineau, Que. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The Cumming report concluded that O'Toole needed to be more "authentic" and get out on the road to meet with Canadians so they can get to know him better.

A Conservative source who attended the caucus meeting said Cumming's presentation spent little time on O'Toole's own failings.

"The section on the leader was about two minutes and they really didn't lay anything at the leader's feet," the source said.

Frustration over polls, media leaks

Some caucus members pointed to a recent Angus Reid poll that suggests O'Toole's numbers are under water five months after the campaign. Only 26 per cent of the 5,002 people surveyed this month said they have a favourable view of the leader.

That same poll found 51 per cent of those surveyed had a positive view of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, while 42 per cent said they approved of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A source said caucus members are "not happy" that O'Toole has struggled to gain in popularity.

Other caucus members expressed frustration with the fact that elements of Cumming's report were leaked to the media. Even before the former MP finished his presentation to caucus, Global News published a story on some of the findings.

"At the beginning of caucus, the leadership, the whip, Cumming, they all warned us not to leak this. We were told anyone found leaking would be in big trouble. Then, Alex Boutilier comes out with an article while Cumming is still speaking," the source said, referring to the Global reporter.

"The caucus went nuts. They were furious and asked the leader why it leaked out and if it was to put him in a good light. The leader denied it."

A diversity problem

The Cumming report also zeroed in on the party's poor performance with so-called "ethnic voters." The party stumbled in the 2021 campaign in must-win areas like the Greater Toronto Area and Vancouver and its suburbs — two ethnically and racially diverse regions that have skewed Liberal in the last two election cycles.

The party's current contingent of MPs is virtually all white. A number of diverse Conservative candidates lost their seats to a Liberal Party that performed well among East Asian and South Asian voters in cities like Brampton, Ont. and Richmond, B.C.

"This goes way back to 2015, it goes back to the niqab ban and the barbaric cultural practices tip line," the source said, referring to controversial Conservative policy proposals during the 2015 election campaign.

"It did damage to the brand that we have not been able to resolve. We've never had the opportunity to rebuild the brand in cultural communities,"

The report says the party should invest more resources in ethnic outreach and engaging with communities "in the language of their choice." The report also suggested the party could make memberships free to attract more supporters.

"We've been spinning our wheels since 2015," the source said.