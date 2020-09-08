Scheer finds place among Conservatives' new Opposition critics
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is naming his Opposition critics, including his predecessor, Andrew Scheer, as the party's infrastructure critic.
O'Toole is keeping Ontario's Pierre Poilievre as finance critic and promoting Alberta's Michelle Rempel Garner to health critic and New Brunswick's Rob Moore to justice critic.
Critics are government ministers' main questioners in the House of Commons and are supposed to be ready to move into their offices if the Opposition takes over governing.
Ontario MP Michael Chong is taking a big step up to become the Conservatives' critic for foreign affairs.
Alain Rayes, who backed up Scheer as his lieutenant for Quebec but who was dropped from O'Toole's innermost circle, becomes heritage critic.
The Conservatives have a national caucus meeting tomorrow and O'Toole says they'll soon present their own plan for economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Conservative critics are:
- Lianne Rood (Lambton – Kent – Middlesex, Ontario), critic for Agriculture and Agri-Food.
- Alain Rayes (Richmond – Arthabaska, Quebec), critic for Canadian Heritage, Official Languages & Quebec Economic Development.
- Cathy McLeod (Kamloops – Thompson – Cariboo, British Columbia), critic for Crown-Indigenous Relations.
- Dane Lloyd (Sturgeon River – Parkland, Alberta), critic for Digital Government.
- Kenny Chiu (Steveston – Richmond East, British Columbia), critic for Diversity and Inclusion and Youth.
- Warren Steinley (Regina – Lewvan, Saskatchewan), critic for Economic Development & Internal Trade.
- Peter Kent (Thornhill, Ontario), critic for Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion.
- Dan Albas (Central Okanagan – Similkameen – Nicola, British Columbia), critic for Environment and Climate Change.
- Michael Barrett (Leeds – Grenville – Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Ontario), critic for Ethics.
- Tracy Gray (Kelowna – Lake Country, British Columbia), critic for Export Promotion & International Trade.
- Jamie Schmale (Haliburton – Kawartha Lakes – Brock, Ontario), critic for Families, Children and Social Development.
- Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, Ontario), critic for Finance.
- Richard Bragdon (Tobique – Mactaquac, New Brunswick), critic for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.
- Michael Chong (Wellington – Halton Hills, Ontario), critic for Foreign Affairs.
- Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill, Alberta), critic for Health.
- Brad Vis (Mission – Matsqui – Fraser Canyon, British Columbia), critic for Housing.
- Raquel Dancho (Kildonan – St. Paul, Manitoba), critic for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.
- Gary Vidal (Desnethé – Missinippi – Churchill River, Saskatchewan), critic for Indigenous Services.
- Andrew Scheer (Regina – Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan), critic for Infrastructure and Communities.
- James Cumming (Edmonton Centre, Alberta), critic for Innovation, Science and Industry.
- Chris d'Entremont (West Nova, Nova Scotia), critic for Intergovernmental Affairs & Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).
- Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park – Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta), critic for International Development & Human Rights.
- Rob Moore (Fundy Royal, New Brunswick), critic for Justice and the Attorney General of Canada.
- Mark Strahl (Chilliwack – Hope, British Columbia), critic for Labour.
- Erin O'Toole (Durham, Ontario), critic for Middle Class Prosperity.
- James Bezan (Selkirk – Interlake – Eastman, Manitoba), critic for National Defence.
- Greg McLean (Calgary Centre, Alberta), critic for Natural Resources & Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor).
- Philip Lawrence (Northumberland – Peterborough South, Ontario), critic for National Revenue.
- Eric Melillo (Kenora, Ontario), critic for Northern Affairs & Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario (FedNor).
- Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia – Lambton, Ontario), critic for the president of the Queen's Privy Council & Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).
- Shannon Stubbs (Lakeland, Alberta), critic for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.
- Pierre Paul-Hus (Charlesbourg – Haute-Saint-Charles, Quebec), critic for Public Services and Procurement.
- John Nater (Perth – Wellington, Ontario), critic for Rural Economic Development.
- Rosemarie Falk (Battlefords – Lloydminster, Saskatchewan), critic for Seniors.
- Pat Kelly (Calgary Rocky Ridge, Alberta), critic for Small Business & Western Economic Diversification (WD).
- Stephanie Kusie (Calgary Midnapore, Alberta), critic for Transport.
- Luc Berthold (Mégantic – L'Érable, Quebec), critic for Treasury Board.
- John Brassard (Barrie – Innisfil, Ontario), critic for Veterans Affairs.
- Jag Sahota (Calgary Skyview, Alberta), critic for Women and Gender Equality.
- Todd Doherty (Cariboo – Prince George, British Columbia), special advisor to the Leader on Mental Health and Wellness.
- Tony Baldinelli (Niagara Falls, Ontario), special advisor to the Leader on Tourism Recovery.
