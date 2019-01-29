Venezuelan family of Maduro critic pleads for Ottawa's help after his arrest

A former Venezuelan military officer who was leading efforts to persuade his comrades to stop supporting the Nicolas Maduro regime has been captured by pro-Maduro forces in Venezuela.

The wife and two adult children of Col. Oswaldo Garcia Palomo are living in exile in Montreal. Their story was covered by CBC News last week. They're now appealing to the government of Canada, which has sided firmly with Venezuela's democratic opposition, to take up his case and insist that he not be harmed.

Garcia Palomo was living in Colombia, a country where many members of Venezuela's opposition have taken refuge. He continued to reach out in exile to colleagues still inside Venezuela, and occasionally crossed the border personally.

It was on one such cross-border mission that he was captured overnight Monday, in the Venezuelan state of Tachira, after crossing from the Colombian city of Cucuta.

His family now fears for his life.

"I did everything but get on my knees and ask him not to go back," said his wife Sorbay de Padilla. "But he said, 'I can't think of just myself. There are kids starving and people dying without medicine. I have to think of my country.'"

The family has heard through contacts in the Venezuelan military that Garcia Palomo is now being held by DGCIM, Venezuela's military intelligence service.

DGCIM has been at the forefront of a hunt for suspected rebels and defectors in the Venezuelan military that human rights groups say has been marked by arbitrary detentions and torture.

Garcia Palomo has made no secret of his cross-border efforts to rally opposition to the Maduro regime. Bloomberg News reported late last year that he confirmed in an interview his efforts to promote insurrection to end the hyperinflation, corruption, hunger and lawlessness overseen by the Maduro government.

Garcia Palomo was implicated in a failed coup attempt launched by a group of military officers and special forces troops last year and has been accused of taking part in a plot to assassinate Maduro with drones packed with explosives — a claim he denies.

In the interview with Bloomberg News, Garcia said his group wants to install a civilian-headed junta and eventually call elections.