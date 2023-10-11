Database search found no evidence RCMP official accused of leaking worked undercover, jury hears

The Mountie who once ran the RCMP's national undercover program says he never spoke with Cameron Ortis about a covert operation in early 2015 — when, according to the Crown's case, the former intelligence director was leaking special operational information to police targets.

Kevin Lamontagne, who became the "officer in charge" of the RCMP's national undercover program in early 2015, continued his testimony Monday before the jury in Ortis's court case.

Ortis, 51, is charged with multiple counts of sharing special operational information "intentionally and without authority" under the Security of Information Act, the law meant to protect Canada's secrets. He was the director of the RCMP's national intelligence co-ordination centre in Ottawa at the time of his arrest.

The defence team has said Ortis, who has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him, has a "compelling story" to tell and that he had the "authority" to do everything he did.

The Crown disputes that.

According to the charge sheet, Ortis is accused of leaking between Feb. 1 and May 31, 2015.

Ortis was in charge of the RCMP's operations research branch (OR), which had access not just to RCMP operations but also intelligence gathered by Canada's spy agencies and by its Five Eyes allies. According to an agreed statement of fact, Ortis took annual leave from March 18 to March 31, 2015 before commencing full-time, in-person French language training on April 1, 2015.

Lamontagne said operations research did not have an undercover component in 2014-2015.

"Did you ever have discussions with Mr. Ortis between January and March of 2015 ... about OR doing an undercover investigation?" asked Crown prosecutor Judy Kliewer on Monday morning.

"No," said Lamontagne.

"Or an undercover disruption?" she asked.

Again, Lamontagne said no.

Online operations 'more nuanced': witness

The jury already has heard that the RCMP has policies on undercover operations, including specific training and an operational plan.

Lamontagne said that to his knowledge, Ortis, a civilian member of the RCMP, was not a registered undercover operator.

"Undercover positions are finite positions. They take a great deal of time, financial investment. Whenever we do develop someone, we want to ensure that they're there to contribute for a lengthier period of time," he said.

"So if someone at his level, his rank had been trained … I would have remembered that because it would have been highly unusual."

The jury also heard from Insp. Christine Lange, who works in RCMP undercover operations.

She said she searched the unit's database and did not find any records suggesting Ortis was an undercover officer or an officer who supervised an undercover agent.

Lamontagne said he did have "some discussion" with Ortis in 2017, when he became head of the RCMP's National Intelligence Co-ordination Centre, about the possibility of the NICC using undercover techniques.

Lamontagne said he changed jobs soon after and wasn't sure what came of that conversation.

Under cross-examination, Lamontagne said the RCMP had to write specific policies around 2015 to cover online undercover operations.

"When you're dealing with computers sort of operations, it's a little more blurry than somebody dressing up as a UPS delivery man and delivering a package of cocaine to someone's house, which is a face-to-face obvious deception type of thing," said defence lawyer Mark Ertel.

"But on computers, there's sort of stages and it kind of blurred, or people weren't clear maybe until this policy came up about what exactly could be done."

Lamontagne agreed going undercover online is "more nuanced."

Ortis is expected to take the stand during his trial.

The case has heard from about 10 Crown witnesses so far, including some who testified in-camera.