Cameron Ortis's former boss says he was left shaking in the witness box after being shown emails and documents recovered from the high-ranking RCMP intelligence official's computer.

"I'm sick to my stomach by what I see here," retired assistant commissioner Todd Shean told Ontario Superior Court in Ottawa Tuesday morning.

"I'm shaking because it's just the irreparable harm that I expect this has done to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and our reputation amongst our partners is going to take. This has been a long time in the making and I expect it's going to take many more years before we'll be a trusted partner again."

Ortis, 51, is charged with multiple counts under the Security of Information Act, the law meant to protect Canada's secrets.

The former civilian member is accused of sharing special operational information "intentionally and without authority" with Salim Henareh and Muhammad Ashraf. He also faces one count of attempting to share special operational information with Farzam Mehdizadeh.

RCMP intelligence reports entered into evidence during the jury trial show the RCMP was investigating those three men and their money-services businesses for potential links to Altaf Khanani, a convicted money launderer.

Crown prosecutor Judy Kliewer showed Shean documents recovered from an encrypted USB found at Ortis's apartment. The documents are part of the case's agreed statement of fact.

Some of the uncovered documents contained details of a Five Eyes investigation into the Khanani network, including intelligence that, according to one RCMP report, "identified a number of Canadian subjects that act as agents of Khanani."

Intelligence could have signed someone's 'death warrant'

"I am looking for a way to securely communicate with Altaf Khanani directly," said one of the documents.

"Canadian authorities are currently targetting (sic) Mr. M. Ashraf, Mr. F. Mehdizadeh, and Mr. S Henareh. Please see attached for short examples of what I have and to demonstrate my bonafides."

Further down it says: "Raza was arrested by HSI. Can he be trusted? No."

Shean said "HSI" likely means homeland security.

"I don't know Mr. Raza, I don't know his involvement in that organization, but it could be signing somebody's death warrant," he said.

"You're indicating to the leader of that organization that's running a multi-international money-laundering organization, that a member of his organization can't be trusted, that he has a potential leak."

Former assistant commissioner Todd Shean was Cameron Ortis's boss. (RCMP)

A package of classified material was mailed to Henareh in 2015, the jury heard. The Crown alleges Ortis was the sender.

Ashraf told investigators he only became aware of emails from accounts the Crown has linked to Ortis following police inquiries in 2019. The jury has heard from an investigator who said those email messages were obtained through a production order.

Emails shown in court are 'so Cam'

Ortis is also accused of leaking special operational information to Vincent Ramos, the head of a company that was accused of selling encrypted phones to criminals, including the Khanani network and drug cartels.

Emails recovered by police show someone reached out to Ramos over email offering intelligence for $20,000.

The Crown alleges that Ortis even spelled out to Ramos how to use the information.

"For example, the FINTRAC [Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada] intelligence would help you and your folks to explain transactions in advance. It will also allow you to avoid making the same mistakes," reads one of the uncovered emails presented in court.

"You will be able to see which transactions have 'blinked' on their radars and, more importantly, which have not."

Shean said the analysis "is so Cam."

"That's his personality," said Shean, who would sometimes look in the direction of Ortis while answering questions.

"Unfortunately, the talent is the talent that was being used for a different purpose."

Shean says Ortis 'one of the smartest people I ever met'

Throughout the trial, Ortis has been sitting behind his defence lawyers at a desk, taking notes.

Ortis has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. His lawyers say he had the "authority" to do everything he did.

Ortis reported to Shean when he was in charge of the RCMP's operations research branch from January 2012 to March 2015. The intelligence unit had access not just to RCMP operations but also intelligence gathered by Canada's spy agencies and by its Five Eyes allies. Shean was also Ortis's boss when he took over the RCMP's National Intelligence Co-ordination Centre in 2016.

Shean said he expected Ortis to climb the ranks at the RCMP, maybe even one day serving as a deputy commissioner.

"Cam is one of the smartest people I've ever met," he said.

According to the charge sheet, Ortis is accused of leaking between Feb. 1 and May 31, 2015.

Shean said Ortis never raised reaching out to targets or sharing operational information as a way to glean more intelligence.

"I don't know why we would have that type of conversation, because if that was going to happen, then we're crossing a Rubicon and we're starting to get into operational police work, which was not, that's not our bailiwick," Shean told the court.

"This is so criminal and so reckless."