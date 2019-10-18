Alleged RCMP spy Cameron Ortis will be released on bail

Cameron Ortis, the senior RCMP director accused of preparing to leak sensitive information, will be released on bail.

The reasons why are covered by a publication ban and can't be released, a routine proceeding for bail hearings.

Ortis, 47, is charged under the Security of Information Act with preparing to share sensitive information with a foreign entity or terrorist organization. He's also charged with sharing operational information back in 2015.

The charges Ortis faces have a "reverse onus" rule on bail — meaning onus was on his defence team to convince the court that bail should be granted.

As the justice delivered his decision, Ortis smiled at his family and his mother broke out in quiet tears.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has said that, by virtue of his position, Ortis had access to intelligence gathered by Canadian authorities and foreign allies.

According to documents viewed by CBC in the immediate aftermath of his arrest, the classified intelligence material Ortis allegedly was preparing to share included some of the most closely protected of Canada's national security assets; its dissemination would threaten Canada's relations with its allies.

The documents said Canada's security services first got wind of Ortis's alleged activities through a separate probe of Phantom Secure Communications, a B.C.-based company under investigation for allegedly providing encrypted communication devices to international criminals.

The FBI discovered in 2018 that a person was sending emails to company CEO Vincent Ramos offering to provide valuable information. Canadian authorities believe that person was Ortis, the documents allege.

The investigation into Ortis is still ongoing.