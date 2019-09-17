Cameron Ortis back in court Sept. 27 on spy charges
Defence lawyer Ian Carter says he only has an initial synopsis of the case against Ortis
The lawyer for Cameron Ortis, the RCMP intelligence director accused of preparing to share classified secrets, says he's still waiting for key information.
Last week, Cameron Ortis, 47, was charged under the Security of Information Act.
The director general of the RCMP's national intelligence co-ordination centre is accused of preparing to share sensitive information with a foreign entity or terrorist organization. He's also charged with sharing operational information back in 2015.
Defence lawyer Ian Carter said he only has an initial synopsis of the case against Ortis and is expecting to receive more disclosure early next week.
Cameron Ortis’s defence lawyer gives a brief statement before he’s set to appear. He is the alleged RCMP spy. <a href="https://t.co/0wMXkHxld8">pic.twitter.com/0wMXkHxld8</a>—@cattunneycbc
Ortis, who appeared in court today by video in an orange jumpsuit and thick dark-rimmed glasses, will be back in court Sept. 27 to set a bail hearing.
He was solemn and quiet, saying only "Yes, your honour I understand," and "Thank you."
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has called the allegations "extremely unsettling."
According to documents viewed by CBC, the cache of classified intelligence material Ortis allegedly was preparing to share is so vital to Canada's national security that the country's intelligence agencies say its misuse would strike at the heart of Canada's security.
