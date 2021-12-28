Murray Sinclair, Yann Martel top list of those named to Order of Canada for extraordinary contributions

Former senator Murray Sinclair and novelist Yann Martel are among the 135 appointees to the Order of Canada, announced Wednesday by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

This year's list also includes the first Canadian woman hired as a national airline pilot, public health and equity advocates, a CBC investigative journalist and a business owner who donated thousands of meals to frontline workers during the pandemic, even as his own restaurants lost income.

Considered one of Canada's highest civilian honours, the Order of Canada is meant to recognize people who make "extraordinary contributions to the nation," according to the Governor General of Canada website.

Martel and Sinclair were both named as companions, the highest of the honour's three levels, which also include the level of officer and member. There can be no more than 165 living companions at any time.

Martel, best known for his 2001 novel Life of Pi, said he loved getting awards for his books, but felt "embarrassed" by having the award attached to him personally. His citation noted his contributions to literature as well as philanthropy.

'So many other people who I can think of'

"My first thought was, there were so many other people who I can think of — lesser-known groups, volunteers, [and people] who have had incredibly difficult lives," he said. "Surely they deserve it, too."

He said he'd like to see others rewarded, rather than "another overprivileged white male," but that he plans to use the attention to highlight causes he supports in Saskatoon.

Martel attributed his success as a novelist to a great deal of good luck, along with hard work.

"It all comes down to luck, so I don't think luck should necessarily be rewarded," he said. "But for my books, I'm happy."

Sinclair recognized for reconciliation efforts

Sinclair, who is also the former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) is recognized for his "commitment to the representation of Indigenous legal issues and his dedication to reconciliation" between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Canada, according to Wednesday's statement.

The TRC released 94 calls to action in 2015 in its report that found 4,100 named and unnamed students died in residential schools across Canada.

This past spring, after hundreds of potential unmarked graves were found at the sites of several former residential schools across Canada, the federal government unanimously passed legislation in May to create the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation .

CBC reached out to Sinclair to request an interview for this story but he was not available.

Several other honourees, including former national chief Ovide William Mercredi, were also recognized for work in advocacy around Indigenous rights and reconciliation.

Evelyn Forget, a professor at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, is a new officer of the Order of Canada, recognized for her anti-poverty and health economics research. (Submitted by Evelyn Forget)

Advocates for equity

Dozens of other Canadians will be joining the Order of Canada as officers or members. One of the former is Evelyn Forget, whose work on the economics of health has taken on profound meaning in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think that many of us have been aware for a long time that income is a really important determinant of health outcomes," she said. "And I think many more of us became aware of that during this pandemic when we saw how low-income neighbourhoods in particular were ravaged by the virus."

In 2020, Forget released an update to her book Basic Income for Canadians, focused on the impact of the pandemic.

"To my mind, we will move toward the idea of the guaranteed income over the coming years," she said. "I think that many of our programs are beginning to incorporate a lot of the ideas of basic income, and this has just been a real wake up call."

Sharon Davis-Murdoch is a new member of the Order of Canada, honoured for her 'dedication to improving the health equity and inclusion of racialized communities in Nova Scotia.' (Submitted by Sharon Davis-Murdoch)

Honouree Sharon Davis-Murdoch has also seen her work take on even further meaning during the pandemic. The co-founder of the Health Association of African Canadians has worked for decades to eliminate systemic inequities in the health-care system.

Social justice work is "in the blood," and generations of her family have had "fire in the belly for justice," she said.

"I am overwhelmed," said Davis-Murdoch. "I am so humbled by this, but I'm also very grateful. It's a beautiful thing to feel recognized and supported in in the work that one does."

The crisis of the pandemic had reinforced a one-size-fits-all approach to healthcare, adding to the challenges of a situation where anti-Black racism and the legacy of other injustices are "part and parcel of the systems that we cope with and live in," Davis-Murdoch said.

"And that is the antithesis of my work over the last 40 years, because I understand the importance of culturally specific approaches," she said.

Geoffrey Fong, founder of the International Tobacco Control Policy Evaluation Project, meets with the secretary of finance for Brazil in 2016 in this photo. He's a new officer of the Order of Canada, honoured for his work on anti-smoking policy. (Submitted by Geoffrey Fong)

Research on how smoking policies affect health

Geoffrey Fong, founder of the International Tobacco Control Policy Evaluation Project, has been appointed an officer of the Order of Canada for his efforts in improving and evaluating anti-smoking policies worldwide.

"After I got over the initial shock and surprise and kind of trying to orient myself ... I thought immediately about our global research team over the past 20 years and how proud and honoured I was of our collective efforts to do research on the number-one preventable cause of death and disease," Fong said. "Surprisingly for us in public health, [some people] believe that smoking is a problem that has already been dealt with."

His organization helps provide evidence on tobacco policy and runs the first international cohort study on tobacco use.

Fong, who immigrated from the U.S. in 1988, said he felt especially honoured, given Canada is his adopted home.

He said he's been proud to expand his work to lower and middle-income countries, where the vast majority of smoking-related deaths are expected to come in the next century.

Paramount Fine Foods owner Mohamad Fakih, seen here January 2020, is a member of the Order of Canada, being recognized for his business and community leadership. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Kindness amid chaos

Also honoured, as a member of the Order of Canada, is Lebanese-Canadian businessperson and philanthropist Mohamad Fakih, who owns the Paramount Fine Foods restaurant chain.

Fakih, who has grown his chain from a single shop in Mississauga to 80 locations worldwide and garnered headlines for his charitable acts such as distributing thousands of free meals to frontline workers during the pandemic, said he was especially honoured to be awarded by the country he came to "with nothing."

"This is something that actually confirms someone's legacy," he said. "When the country that you came to for a better life and for yourself and your family, not only accepts you, not only celebrates you, but awards the highest honour."

Fakih said hearing he was going to be joining the order is one of the unforgettable moments of his life along with others relating to providing for and setting a good example for his family.

"I couldn't stop the tears, and I couldn't stop smiling at the same time because I really always wanted to serve this country properly," he said.

He said he was thankful to his team that has worked to help implement his vision.

"Even if I got the Order of Canada, a lot of people around me deserve to to celebrate with me."

Charlie Kakotok Evalik is a member of the Order of Canada, recognized for his role in the negotiation of the Nunavut land claims agreement and subsequent efforts in economic development. (Submitted by Charlie Kakotok Evalik)

'For Nunavut and for all of Canada'

Appointee Charlie Kakotok Evalik of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut contributed to the settlement of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement and has worked in the resource industry and Inuit governance for decades, helping to implement the agreement.

He is recognized as the "chief negotiator and architect of social and economic development of Nunavut," in Wednesday's statement.

"I was humbled and pleasantly surprised," he said, noting the appointment acknowledges "work we tried to do for a lot of years, not just for the Inuit, but for Nunavut and for all of Canada."

Evalik said he hoped that the work he did to negotiate and implement the Nunavut agreement, as well as the honour of the Order of Canada, could serve as an example for younger generations.

"Education is still the key," he said.

Judy Cameron is a member of the Order of Canada, being recognized for her leadership as the first Canadian woman to be hired as a pilot for a national airline. (Submitted by Judy Cameron)

Trailblazing women

After being the only woman in her class at aviation college, then flying smaller aircraft for a few years, Judy Cameron was hired by Air Canada in 1978, becoming the first Canadian woman hired as a pilot by a national airline.

She is recognized for her "inspirational leadership" in blazing a trail for women in aviation.

Cameron said she thought she was hearing from the Governor General's office in response to a request for a greeting for an awards gala she was organizing for the Northern Lights Aero Foundation. She was surprised to learn she herself was getting an award, but still asked if she could get that greeting.

"It seems evident throughout my whole career that in flying and also other areas, that perseverance is one of my finer points," she said. "I don't give up easily."

She laughed, recalling times during her career that male colleagues would say they were open-minded to a woman pilot, but tell her their friends may not be as progressive.

"They'd say, I've never flown with a woman before," she said. "I'd look at them and say 'Neither have I.'"

Deborah Chatsis is a member of the Order of Canada, recognized for her work in the Canadian diplomatic service and advocacy for human rights around the world. (Submitted by Debora Chatsis)

Deborah Chatsis broke ground as the first First Nations woman to serve as an ambassador for Canada. During her diplomatic career, the newly appointed member of the order worked in several countries, including China, and served as ambassador to Vietnam and Guatemala, and as high commissioner for Belize.

She is recognized for her work as ambassador and for her "advocacy for human rights around the globe."

Since her time as ambassador, Chatsis said the foreign service had made some progress in becoming more diverse and reflective of Canada in that "different regions, different ethnicities, different languages," are now represented.

"This gets to the point where the foreign service begins to represent the face of Canada as a whole," she said.

The Order of Canada

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has appointed the following people, who were recommended for appointment by the Advisory Council of the Order of Canada:

Companions of the Order of Canada

Yann Martel

The Honourable Murray Sinclair

Officers of the Order of Canada

Mehran Anvari

Carl-Éric Aubin

Neil Devindra Bissoondath

Liona Boyd (This is a promotion within the order)

Barry D. Bultz

Pieter Cullis

Navjeet Singh Dhillon

The Honourable Lillian Eva Quan Dyck

Connie J. Eaves

The Honourable David Ross Fitzpatrick

Geoffrey T. Fong

Evelyn L. Forget

The Honourable Justice Hugh L. Fraser

Victoria Grant

Margo Lainne Greenwood

Frances Henry

Tomson Highway (This is a promotion within the order)

C. Céleste Johnston

Vaikuntam Iyer Lakshmanan

Frederick A. Leighton

J. Roger Léveillé

Patricia Livingston

Alejandro G. Marangoni.

Roderick R. McInnes (This is a promotion within the order)

Donald Chisholm McKenzie

Former national chief Ovide William Mercredi

Jacques Yves Montplaisir

Helene Polatajko

Edward J. Ratushny

Jean Riley Senft

Graham David Sher

Helga Stephenson

Angela Swan

Ian Tamblyn

Carol M. Tator

D. R. Fraser Taylor

Louise Trottier

Verena Tunnicliffe

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond

Honorary Member of the Order of Canada

Jackie Richardson (This is an honorary appointment)

Members of the Order of Canada