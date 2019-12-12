Opponents, colleagues bid farewell to Andrew Scheer

Shortly after Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer told the House of Commons Thursday morning that he was stepping down as party leader, Scheer's opponents and allies began reflecting his time as leader of the Official Opposition.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was first to offer his thoughts on Scheer's career, saying he understands the sacrifices he had to make to enter public service.

"I know that for all the challenges, it is an extraordinary privilege that is enriching and wonderful," he said. "And I know that the member opposite has shown tremendous strength and compassion, as he has done that through tragedies, difficulties, victories and more challenging moments, and I very much wish him all the very, very best in his next and exciting steps whatever they be.

"Be they here in the House, or beyond, I want to thank him deeply for his service to Canada on behalf of all Canadians, on behalf of all Liberals and I know there are many, many more conversations to have.

"Thank you, Andrew, for the work you're doing."

PM Justin Trudeau offers his thanks after Andrew Scheer resigns as Conservative leader. 2:11

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, speaking in French, called Scheer a friend.

"We may have differences of opinions. The stronger our opinions, the more courage it takes to bear them because there is compromise …" he said.

"We have to find a friendly way in Parliament to come together, to find the best way for Canadians and Quebeckers alike to progress.

"I have confidence that these differences have improved the debate here and I have the certainty that the member has done exceptional work in this regard.

"The rare meetings that we have had have always been marked with unfailing courtesy, which I salute with a great deal of friendship … I wish, with all my heart, that in light of this very difficult decision, that every day that will follow this day will bring peace and the certainty that this was the right decision.

"In the meantime, I reiterate my friendship."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pays tribute to Andrew Scheer in the House, after the Conservative Leader announced he was stepping down. 1:29

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh praised Scheer's work as a public servant and his dedication to his family.

"It's a big sacrifice and I know the member knows that very well, and I know his family knows that very well," he said.

"I really enjoyed the sentiment and the spirit behind the idea that you're doing this for a better future for your kids and I know that's true for you, and I know that's true for the prime minister and hopefully one day true for me, too."

Other political leaders, former colleagues in Parliament and stakeholders weighed in on Scheer's decision to step down.

National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde:

"With [Andrew Scheer] stepping down, I encourage the Conservative Party to use this opportunity to start to build strong relationships with First Nations and take note of our priorities. First Nations' priorities are Canada's priorities."

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney:

"Thank you to my friend [Andrew Scheer] for his service to Canada in the tough job of leader of the Opposition. I know this was a difficult decision, and wish Andrew all good things in the future."

Former MP and Harper cabinet minister John Baird:

"I want to thank [Andrew Scheer] for his service as leader of the Conservative Party and leader of the Opposition, and recognize Jill and the family's contribution."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford:

"I wish Andrew Scheer all the best as he undertakes this new chapter in his life, and thank him for his service as the head of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition and leader of the Conservative Party. I also want to take this opportunity to give my best wishes to Mr. Scheer's wife Jill and their five children."

Not everyone spoke up to praise Scheer. Here's what Jeff Gunnarson, national president of the Campaign Life Coalition, had to say:

"While many in the media say that the Conservatives were limited to their base, we believe that many more pro-life, pro-family and religious Canadians would have voted Conservative if the leader and party gave them a real reason to, other than the fact they were not Justin Trudeau.

"Scheer's poorly articulated and clearly uncomfortable position of claiming to be personally pro-life while vowing to not touch the issue upset his socially conservative base, confused many people and was seen as disingenuous."