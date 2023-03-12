Canadians will no longer have access to news content on Facebook and Instagram, Meta says

The social media giant Meta has confirmed that it will end access to news on its social media sites for all Canadian users before Bill C-18, the Online News Act, comes into force.

The tech company made the announcement Thursday, the day after Parliament passed Bill C-18. The law will force tech giants like Meta and Google to pay news outlets for posting their journalism on their platforms.

"We have repeatedly shared that in order to comply with Bill C-18 … content from news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters, will no longer be available to people accessing our platforms in Canada," said Meta in a media statement.

The bill is currently awaiting royal assent after passing both the House and the Senate.

In response to Meta's announcement, Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said in a media statement that following royal assent of Bill C-18, the federal government will engage in a "regulatory and implementation process."

He said Meta currently has no obligations under the Act.

"Our office has had meetings with Facebook and Google this week," said a spokesperson for Rodriguez. "We look forward to further discussions with the platforms."

Meta first threatened to end access to news content for Canadian users of Facebook and Instagram earlier this month, in response to the looming passage of Bill C-18.

The company said it was conducting tests on ending news access for a small percentage of Canadians. Between one and five per cent of the 24 million Canadians that use Facebook or Instagram were said to be affected.

Meta said this test is still ongoing.

"The changes affecting news content will not otherwise impact Meta's products and services in Canada," the company said.

On June 7, shortly after Meta announced it would conduct this product test, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said bullying tactics would not work with his government.

"The fact that these internet giants would rather cut off Canadians' access to local news than pay their fair share is a real problem, and now they're resorting to bullying tactics to try and get their way. It's not going to work," said Trudeau.