Federal government calls on court to dismiss order to repatriate 4 men detained in Syria

The federal government says the Federal Court of Appeal should dismiss a high-profile ruling ordering Canada to bring home four Canadian men detained in northeastern Syrian prisons for suspected ISIS members.

Government lawyers told a Toronto court that the Federal Court made errors in its ruling. They said the court misinterpreted the Charter of Rights and Freedoms when it directed officials to "take extraordinary measures" to secure the release of the men.

Federal lawyer Anne Turley argued during the one-day hearing that the lower court's judgment interpreted a citizen's right to enter Canada as a right to expect the government to rescue and return citizens if they're in trouble.

Turley called that interpretation a "wholesale expansion of the law with broad-ranging implications."

"Here we have a detention by a non-state entity. The next time, it might be somebody who was stranded because of a natural disaster," Turley told the court. "It could be somebody who is in trouble in other ways."

At the centre of the case is Federal Court Justice Henry Brown's decision in January that ordered the federal government to make a formal request for the release of four men from prisons run by Kurdish forces "as soon as reasonably possible."

Brown's decision requires that Canada send at least one representative to travel to territory controlled by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria to facilitate the handover of the men. Brown also directed the government to provide passports or emergency travel documents to the four men.

The International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group sent an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday calling on the government to "honour" the Federal Court ruling and repatriate the Canadians "arbitrarily detained."

The letter is signed by more than 100 people, including former minister of justice Allan Rock and multiple human rights advocates, national security experts and lawyers, according to a press release.





The one-day hearing comes after the federal government struck a last-minute deal in January to repatriate 19 women and children held at detention camps, which removed them from the federal court case. The camps in northeastern Syria are run by the Kurdish forces that reclaimed the war-torn region from the extremist group. The women and children are set to arrive on Canadian soil any day now.

WATCH/ Dozens of Canadians to be repatriated from Syrian detention camps

Ottawa to repatriate 19 women and children held in Syria, lawyer says Duration 2:03 The federal government has agreed to repatriate 19 Canadian women and children held in Syrian detention camps for suspected ISIS members and their families.

The four men at the centre of the court battle include Jack Letts. He's been imprisoned for more than four years in notheastern Syria.

Letts was a dual British-Canadian citizen until the U.K. government stripped him of his citizenship in 2019.

During a 2018 interview with U.K.-based ITV News, Letts said he joined ISIS in Syria and said "it was probably the stupidest thing I'd ever done." Letts said he hadn't killed or hurt anyone.

His family has said he gave the interview while under duress and was jailed three times for opposing ISIS. His family said Letts was captured by the Kurds while escaping them.

Jack Letts is currently being detained by Kurdish authorities in a prison in northern Syria along the Turkish border. (Facebook)

Mother calls appeal a 'cruel charade'

His mother, Sally Lane, recently published a book describing almost ten years spent trying to get her son to Canada. She sent a copy to Prime Minister Trudeau last month, according to Lane's social media.

Lane tweeted Monday that she felt the federal government would argue in court that Canada should be "allowed to perpetuate the physical and mental degradation and annihilation of my son."



"Why do they want to destroy another human being?" tweeted Lane. "Why is [Canada] allowing this cruel charade? Why does this [government] decide who is human and who is not?"

Sally Lane has publicly campaigned for the Canadian government to repatriate her son Jack Letts, who has been detained in a prison in northeastern Syria for more than four years. (Sally Lane/Twitter)

Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing the four men detained abroad, is expected to challenge the federal government's arguments later on Monday.

Greenspon has argued it was a violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to let the four men "rot over there" .

Human Rights Watch estimates roughly four dozen Canadian men, women and children — most of them under the age of six — are in detention camps in Syria, but say exact numbers are difficult to obtain.

The government has repatriated a handful of women and children from Syria in recent years. One of the women repatriated last year is facing four criminal charges, including participating in a terrorist group.