Liberals to keep most MPs away from Parliament over omicron concerns

The federal government is vastly reducing the number of Liberal MPs present in the House of Commons due to the lightning spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

In addition, government House leader Mark Holland said all regional and national Liberal caucus meetings Wednesday will be entirely virtual.

He said he has informed his opposition counterparts about the governing party's decision to limit its numbers in the House but it will be up to the other parties to decide whether to follow suit.

Holland said the Liberals are following the advice of public health officials, who are urging Canadians to avoid mass gatherings as the omicron variant spreads like wildfire.

Since the new session of Parliament opened last month, most of the country's 338 MPs have been showing up for in-person proceedings in the House, where it is difficult to keep two metres apart.

Holland said ministers expected to respond during question period will be among the only MPs allowed to attend in person.

"We will keep a large presence of ministers but we're going to ensure that physical distancing is in place and that all individuals in the House will be separated from each other by at least six feet," he said.

However, the Liberals and New Democrats joined forces to approve a continuation of hybrid sittings, which gives MPs the option of participating virtually in proceedings.

The Board of Internal Economy, the governing body of the House of Commons comprised of MPs from various parties, decided before the new session that MPs would have to be fully vaccinated, or have a medical exemption, to attend Parliament in person.

Holland, who is a member of the board, said the group will soon have to decide if booster shots will be a requirement for in-person attendance.

"There's the evidence with respect to omicron, is that boosters are necessary for stronger protection and I would expect that we'll be looking at that," Holland said.