Barack Obama tweets endorsement of Justin Trudeau

Former president Barack Obama has tweeted an endorsement of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and says he hopes Canadians give Trudeau "another term" in office.

"I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President," Obama wrote on Wednesday afternoon. "He's a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term."

The endorsement of a former American president is a rare — and possibly unprecedented — event in Canadian politics. But this is the second time Obama has spoken up to endorse an international leader since he left office. In May of 2017, Obama recorded a video in which he endorsed Emmanuel Macron for the French presidency.

Obama and Trudeau developed a close relationship while Obama was president. He hosted Trudeau for a state dinner at the White House in March 2016.

During that visit, Obama also publicly linked his own politics and agenda with that of the prime minister.

"We've got a common outlook on what our nations can achieve together," Obama said. "He campaigned on a message of hope and of change. His positive and optimistic vision is inspiring young people. At home, he's governing with a commitment to inclusivity and equality. On the world stage, his country is leading on climate change and he cares deeply about development.

"So, from my perspective, what's not to like?"

Their last in-person meeting as president and prime minister occurred at the APEC summit in Peru in Novermber 2016, shortly after Donald Trump won that year's American presidential election. Obama again publicly praised Trudeau before that meeting, but then privately told Trudeau that his leadership would be needed.

"Justin, your voice is going to be needed more," Obama said, according to an account first published in The World As It Is, a book by Ben Rhodes, a former foreign policy adviser to the president. "You're going to have to speak out when certain values are threatened."

During that same meeting, Obama told Trudeau to "hold the top of the hill" — apparently a reference to maintaining a foothold for progressive politics against the rise of populism and nationalism.

The personal association continued after Obama left office in January 2017.

Trudeau and Obama had dinner in Montreal in March 2017 and then met again in Ottawa in June 2019.