High-ranking Mountie insists Lucki pressed him about releasing gun details after N.S. shooting

Nova Scotia RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell and Lia Scanlan, former communications director for the Nova Scotia RCMP, testify at a parliamentary hearing to address allegations of potential political interference in the Nova Scotia mass shooting investigation.

The high-ranking Nova Scotia RCMP officer at the centre of a controversy over possible political interference by RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki following the 2020 mass shooting is doubling down on his allegations.

RCMP Chief Supt. Darren Campbell told a House of Commons committee Tuesday that he recalls Lucki saying during an April 28, 2020 call that she was "sad and disappointed" that Campbell had not released details about the gunman's weapons at a news conference.

Campbell told MPs that the commissioner also said she had "promised" the offices of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then-public safety minister Bill Blair that those details would be released.

Campbell said he tried to tell Lucki that releasing that information could hurt the ongoing investigation, which involved agencies in the United States.

"The commissioner told my colleagues and I that we didn't understand, that this was tied to pending legislation that would make officers and the public safer," Campbell said.

When asked how much of the call with Lucki had been about releasing the gun information, Campbell said the entire 20 minutes he heard of the meeting before walking out had been about the firearms.

RCMP Chief Supt. Darren Campbell waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security, Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Ottawa. The committee is looking into allegations of political interference in the 2020 Nova Scotia Mass murder investigation. (The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)

Blair and Lucki have denied repeatedly that Blair interfered in the investigation.

Campbell said that while it was never his intention to enter into a "political disagreement or discussion" about what happened in the April 28 meeting with Lucki, there was a principle at stake.

"The principle was the oath that I swore to uphold as a young recruit over three decades ago," he said. "I could not and would not break that oath."

The 13-hour rampage by a gunman took 22 lives and is now the subject of a public inquiry.

Lia Scanlan, former communications director for the Nova Scotia RCMP, appeared alongside Campbell before the committee.

Scanlan wrote a letter to the commissioner more than a year after the shootings, echoing Campbell's concerns and telling Lucki the meeting was "appalling, inappropriate, unprofessional and extremely belittling."

Lia Scanlan was the head of communications for the Nova Scotia RCMP in April 2020. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

A number of other people appeared ahead of Scanlan and Campbell at the committee on Tuesday, including deputy minister of justice François Daigle and Owen Rees, the acting assistant deputy attorney general.

Daigle was asked why four key pages of Campbell's notes about the April 28 call initially were held back from the commission to be reviewed for legal privilege, among 35 pages from other senior Mounties.

Daigle said that while there's nothing necessarily privileged about a call with the RCMP commissioner, the team of justice lawyers would have flagged any pages for review if there was a reference "to cabinet meeting, reference to a Treasury Board submission, or a reference to legal advice," among other things, he said.

Daigle said the justice minister's office had "no involvement whatsoever" in deciding which documents to hold back for review, or in gathering thousands of documents for disclosure to the commission.

Two other RCMP staff members were also summoned to the committee: Alison Whelan, the chief strategic policy and external relations officer, and Jolene Bradley, director general of the National Communications Services.