Failing to self-isolate could throw civil liberties into 'jeopardy,' Hajdu warns

Health Minister Patty Hajdu gave a stern warning to Canadians defying self-isolation orders Saturday, saying that a failure to follow public health guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19 could "put our civil liberties in jeopardy."

"It makes governments have to look at more and more stringent measures to actually contain people in their own homes," Hajdu said during a news conference attended by other cabinet ministers. "Our freedoms around the measures that we're taking right now depend on people taking them seriously."

Hajdu urged Canadians to work together to contain the spread of COVID-19, which surpassed 1,200 confirmed cases across the country on Saturday.

The federal government has advised Canadians to stay at home and limit their contact with others if they have been diagnosed with the virus, exposed to someone who has or if they travelled outside the country within the past 14 days.

The minister said that if people fail to abide by those recommendations, politicians and governments could be forced to consider stronger measures.

"I would encourage Canadians to think about that and to think about their obligation to act collectively right now," Hajdu urged. "Right now is your chance."

Provinces and territories ramp up measures

Hajdu's warning comes as some of Canada's provinces and territories have begun taking unprecedented steps to protect their borders — measures that would result in steep penalties if violated.

The Northwest Territories will ban non-essential travel into the territory on Saturday — the same day it logged its first positive case of COVID-19.

Disobeying the order is punishable by law and could result in a fine of up to $10,000 and six months imprisonment.

Also Saturday, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced enhanced screening measures for the province, including directing anyone coming in and out of the region — even from other parts of Canada — to self-isolate for 14 days.

Morrison said P.E.I. may look to law enforcement to make sure the measures are followed.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball made a similar announcement for his province Friday.

The premier said the province would prioritize implementing the strictest screening measures possible.

Quebec woman arrested for violating quarantine order

On Friday, Quebec City police arrested a woman who tested positive for the coronavirus after she went out for a walk, violating a quarantine order.

Authorities are permitted to carry out such arrests under Quebec's Public Health Act.

In Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe said this week that any residents returning from international travel would face legal consequences if isolation orders were disobeyed.

The Saskatoon Police Force said Friday it had already received calls to arrest an individual thought to be defying a quarantine order.