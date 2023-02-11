Content
Politics

NORAD shoots down 'high-altitude airborne object' over northern Canada

"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday. "[NORAD] shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object."

U.S. shot down an aerial object off the coast of Alaska on Friday

Christian Paas-Lang · CBC News
A person is seen in a command centre filled with TV and computer screens.
In this 2018 photo, Royal Canadian Air Force Col. Travis Morehen speaks in the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) command center inside Cheyenne Mountain, Colo. NORAD on Saturday shot down a 'high-altitude airborne object' over northern Canada. (Dan Elliott/The Associated Press)

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has shot down an unidentified object in Canadian airspace, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.

"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. [NORAD] shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said in a statement on Twitter.

"I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object," he said.

NORAD had confirmed earlier in the afternoon that it had identified an aerial object over northern Canada, but declined to provide additional details.

One week ago, the U.S. military destroyed what it asserts was a Chinese surveillance balloon that had traversed the continent. China says it was a weather balloon that was blown off course.

The U.S. government on Friday placed sanctions on six Chinese entities it says are linked to Beijing's aerospace industry in retaliation to the appearance of the balloon. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also cancelled a planned trip to China.

On Friday, the U.S. shot down what it described as an object roughly the size of a small car that was flying at an altitude of around 40,000 feet off the coast of Alaska. Officials said that they were acting on concerns the object posed a danger to civilian flights, rather than knowledge that it was collecting intelligence.

People are seen seated during a meeting.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre, and Minister of National Defence Anita Anand, second right, joined U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III, not shown, and Gen. Glen VanHerck, second left, Commander of United States Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, in a NORAD briefing in Colorado Springs, Colo., in June. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Christian Paas-Lang

Journalist

Christian Paas-Lang covers federal politics for CBC News in Ottawa as an associate producer with The House and a digital writer with CBC Politics. You can reach him at christian.paas-lang@cbc.ca.

    With files from The Associated Press

    With files from The Associated Press
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

