NORAD shoots down 'high-altitude airborne object' over northern Canada

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has shot down an unidentified object in Canadian airspace, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.

"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. [NORAD] shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said in a statement on Twitter.

"I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object," he said.

I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America. —@JustinTrudeau

NORAD had confirmed earlier in the afternoon that it had identified an aerial object over northern Canada, but declined to provide additional details.

One week ago, the U.S. military destroyed what it asserts was a Chinese surveillance balloon that had traversed the continent. China says it was a weather balloon that was blown off course.

The U.S. government on Friday placed sanctions on six Chinese entities it says are linked to Beijing's aerospace industry in retaliation to the appearance of the balloon. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also cancelled a planned trip to China.

On Friday, the U.S. shot down what it described as an object roughly the size of a small car that was flying at an altitude of around 40,000 feet off the coast of Alaska. Officials said that they were acting on concerns the object posed a danger to civilian flights, rather than knowledge that it was collecting intelligence.