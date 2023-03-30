Nike announces it will permanently end sponsorship of Hockey Canada

Nike announced Monday that it will permanently cease its sponsorship of Hockey Canada in the wake of its handling of a high-profile alleged group sexual assault case.

The sportswear giant first announced a temporary suspension of support in October of last year, at a time when corporate sponsors Chevrolet Canada, Scotiabank and Canadian Tire had also pulled their financial support.

"Nike is no longer a sponsor of Hockey Canada," a company statement issued Monday said.

"We will continue to provide on-ice product for Hockey Canada athletes as part of our partnership with the International Ice Hockey Federation, but our individual partnership with the federation has ended."

Hockey Canada has been embroiled in controversy for more than a year over its handling of a $3.5 million lawsuit.

A young woman filed a statement of claim last year alleging eight hockey players sexually assaulted her after a 2018 Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont.

The London Police Service is currently investigating after reopening the case amid significant public interest following an eight-month investigation that originally closed without charges in February 2019.

Unsealed court documents last year revealed London police said they had reasonable grounds to accuse five world junior players of sexual assault.

Using registration fees to settle complaints

The woman, who was 20 at the time, alleges eight unnamed CHL players — including some on Canada's U20 men's world junior hockey team — sexually assaulted her on June 19, 2018, according to her statement of claim filed in April 2022.

Hockey Canada was accused in the statement of claim of failing to address systemic abuse in its organization and condoning a "culture and environment that glorified the degradation and sexual exploitation of young women."

The claims have not been proven in court.

Last year the Globe and Mail reported that a senior employee at Nike Canada was seen buying drinks for national junior hockey players just before the alleged sexual assault, according to unsealed court records.

During the controversy, hockey parents were outraged to learn that Hockey Canada had quietly paid $8.9 million to 21 complainants since 1989 using the national equity fund made up of players' registration fees without them knowing.

Hockey Canada's entire board of directors and CEO resigned last fall after months of public scrutiny, and calls from politicians of all stripes and the minister of sport for the organization to overhaul its leadership. Hockey Canada appointed Katherine Henderson as its new president and CEO earlier this month.

CBC News has reached out to Hockey Canada for comment.