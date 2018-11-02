Seldom-seen Quebec MP says PM's assignment keeping him away from Ottawa

Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio says there's nothing mysterious about his absence from Parliament Hill.

The Montreal-area MP broke his silence today with a short message on Facebook saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has assigned him responsibilities that necessitate his absence from the House.

Di Iorio, a Montreal lawyer, hasn't been seen in Ottawa since Parliament resumed sitting Sept. 17.

The MP for Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel did not elaborate further, and the Prime Minister's Office has not yet responded to Di Iorio's statement.

First elected in 2015, Di Iorio has remained active in his law practice, joining the Montreal firm BCF over the summer.

He has sent mixed messages about his political future. In April he announced he was leaving politics without giving a timeline, but in September he said he was still in reflection about his future.