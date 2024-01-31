NHL commissioner facing media ahead of players' court appearance on sexual assault charges

NHL commissioner Garry Bettman will address the media today at 1:30 p.m. ET, where he’ll be expected to comment on the sexual assault charges levelled against five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.

New Jersey Devils player Michael McLeod faces two charges of sexual assault. Police charged McLeod both with committing the offence and being a party to the offence, according to court documents. His teammate, Cal Foote, was also charged with one count of sexual assault.

The Devils re-signed McLeod and Foote last summer to one-year contracts worth $2.2 million combined.

Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillion Dubé of the Calgary Flames and former Ottawa Senator Alex Formenton, who now plays in Switzerland, were also charged, according to court documents.

Lawyers for the players say they have denied any wrongdoing and will plead not guilty.

The charges are tied to an alleged group sexual assault by players from Canada's 2018 World Junior team. Police allege the incident happened in a players' hotel room following a Hockey Canada Foundation Gala and Golf event on June 19, 2018.

The woman at the centre of the allegations, known only in court documents as "E.M.", filed a $3.5 million lawsuit that Hockey Canada settled.

The settlement shook the sports world and parents were outraged to learn that their registration fees paid for the settlement without their knowledge, along with other settlements over the years tied to sexual abuse allegations that were worth millions of dollars.

London Police, Hockey Canada and the NHL all launched separate investigations into the alleged 2018 sexual assault.

From left to right: Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart and Alex Formenton. (USA TODAY Sports/Reuters; Getty Images; The Associated Press; Getty Images; USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

Bettman said more than a year ago that his league's investigation was in the "home stretch" and getting "really close to the end." He also said it was "complicated" to get access to those involved "on a timely basis" without subpoena power.

The NHL has not yet made the results of its investigation public. The NHL did not respond to CBC News' request last week for a status update on the probe.

The five players allegedly involved in the case requested and were granted leaves of absences from their NHL and European teams last month ahead of surrendering to police.

London Police are scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday about the investigation they initially closed in 2019 without charges, only to re-open it in 2022 following a public outcry.