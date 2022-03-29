NEXUS screening interviews to resume next month — but only in the U.S.

People hoping to speed up their cross-border travel with the NEXUS and FAST programs will be able to book screening interviews starting next month in the United States, the Canada Border Services Agency has confirmed.

Enrolment centres for the programs have been closed for most of the pandemic. The CBSA said it's now working to reopen some facilities in collaboration with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. enrolment centres are scheduled to reopen for interviews in April. CBSA has not yet said when Canadian centres will resume interviews.

"Canada and the U.S. are in discussions about the timing of the reopening of Canadian enrolment centres. Until that time, enrolment centres in Canada will continue to be closed," a CBSA spokesperson said in an email to CBC News.

The NEXUS program allows for faster border crossings for low-risk, pre-approved travellers. FAST is a similar program available to drivers of commercial vehicles.

The move to resume interviews in the U.S. comes as the Canadian government further eases border restrictions.

Starting April 1, pre-arrival COVID-19 tests will no longer be required for fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada by land, air or water.

The federal government will continue to randomly test travellers upon arrival in Canada to identify and track variants.

People already approved for the NEXUS and FAST programs are advised to renew their memberships online before the expiry date to retain their privileges.